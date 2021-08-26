In Pictures: Deadly explosions outside Kabul airport

Two explosions went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked amid a huge evacuation effort as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A “complex attack” Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, where a enormous international airlift has been under way, caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon said.

A Taliban official said at least 13 people were killed and several others wounded in the explosions.

The Emergency Hospital said on Twitter that at least 60 injured people were transferred to their facility so far.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport’s Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel. Two US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Kirby said on Twitter. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”