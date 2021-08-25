Afghans are stepping up to help their countrymen and women who have been displaced by the conflict in the country.

Extended families and friends are opening their homes to fellow Afghans who have taken shelter in the capital Kabul after fleeing their homes all over the country. Those who arrived without connections have sought shelter in the city’s public parks and sidewalks.

Women, children and elderly people have arrived with nothing but the clothes they fled in.

More than half a million people have been displaced by conflict since the start of the year, with the capital hosting close to 20,000 people.

Afghans have been supporting the displaced with food and drinks alongside the aid agencies.

“We all have to help our fellow countrymen and women during this hard time. You don’t need plenty of money to support, you can help families with the little. This is what makes us a nation… It brings harmony and love among us,” said Islamuddin, who provides free tea for displaced people in Kabul.