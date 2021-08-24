Live

US leads an increasingly desperate effort to airlift thousands

US military had its biggest day of evacuation flights on Monday, as the Taliban said foreign troop pullout deadline is a ‘red line’.

People waiting to flee the country remain around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu]
24 Aug 2021

US troops are leading an increasingly desperate effort to airlift thousands of people out of Kabul after the Taliban warned they would allow foreign forces to carry out evacuations for just one more week.

The chief Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the faster pace was due in part to coordination with Taliban commanders on getting evacuees into the airport.

A day before, the Pentagon announced that some 16,000 people had been evacuated in the 24 hours to 3am (07:00 GMT) Monday.

General Hank Taylor said 61 military, commercial and charter flights from a number of countries flew out of Hamid Karzai International in those 24 hours.

Twenty-eight US military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over that time and, over the next 12 hours, 15 more military flights brought out a further 6,660, White House officials said.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would not rule out extending the evacuation beyond August 31 deadline to withdraw foreign forces.

But the Taliban has said August 31 is a “red line” that the US must not cross and that extending the American presence would “provoke a reaction”.

Since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15 in a stunning rout of the US-backed Afghan government and military, the US has been running the evacuation in coordination with the group, who promised in a 2020 withdrawal deal that they would not attack Americans or their allies.

People attempt to get into Hamid Karzai International. An Afghan policeman was killed on 23 August in a gun battle between security forces and unknown attackers at the North Gate of the airport, the German military said, amid ongoing chaos at the airport as thousands try to flee Taliban rule. [EPA]
People continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International. [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu]
Crowds and cars converging on the entrance of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International. [Evelyn Hockstein/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AFP]
People attempt to get into Hamid Karzai International to flee the country. Widespread chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped Kabul's airport since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on August 15. [EPA]
Many Afghans fear reprisals and a return to the harsh interpretation of Islamic law the Taliban enforced while in power from 1996 to 2001. There have been isolated, but numerous incidents posted on social media that fan those fears. [EPA]
Members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport. [LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via Reuters]
Families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during evacuations at Hamid Karzai International. [Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AFP]
A military plane takes off from Hamid Karzai International. [EPA]
Evacuations were being conducted on a "war footing" as foreign forces try to meet the August 31 deadline, according to a NATO diplomat. [EPA]
