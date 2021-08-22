Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Gaza border clashes wound 41 Palestinians

Violence erupts after hundreds of Palestinians protested against Israel’s stifling blockade of the Gaza Strip.

An elderly Palestinian woman holds a Palestinian flag during the protests near the boundary between Israel and the Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
An elderly Palestinian woman holds a Palestinian flag during the protests near the boundary between Israel and the Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
22 Aug 2021

Israeli gunfire wounded 41 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head. An Israeli policeman was critically wounded by Palestinian gunfire during the clashes along Gaza’s border with Israel.

The violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration on Saturday organised to draw attention to a stifling Israeli blockade of the territory. The protest grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified fence and threw rocks and explosives towards Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen spewing from burning tyres.

The Israeli military said hundreds of demonstrators approached one area of the fence in northern Gaza and attempted to climb over. It said troops fired tear gas and live rounds at the protesters.

A member of the paramilitary border police was hospitalised in serious condition after being shot, it said.

Demonstrators march towards the Gaza Strip's fence with Israel. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Demonstrators march towards the Gaza Strip's fence with Israel. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Palestinian protesters take cover from Israeli tear gas during the clashes near the fence. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Palestinian protesters take cover from Israeli tear gas during the clashes near the fence. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
The violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organised to draw attention to a stifling Israeli blockade of the territory. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
The violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organised to draw attention to a stifling Israeli blockade of the territory. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded person from the Gaza Strip fence with Israel.
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded person from the Gaza Strip fence with Israel.
Medics and protesters rescue a wounded cameraman from the Gaza Strip fence. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Medics and protesters rescue a wounded cameraman from the Gaza Strip fence. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinian protesters carry a wounded young man. Forty-one Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were injured during the fighting near the boundary east of Gaza City. [Mohammed Saber/EPA
Palestinian protesters carry a wounded young man. Forty-one Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were injured during the fighting near the boundary east of Gaza City. [Mohammed Saber/EPA
Advertisement
A wounded Palestinian child is taken to hospital after taking part in the protest at the Israel-Gaza fence. A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in the head, health officials said. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
A wounded Palestinian child is taken to hospital after taking part in the protest at the Israel-Gaza fence. A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in the head, health officials said. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Israeli troops fired live rounds at Palestinian protesters who hurled petrol bombs and burned tyres from behind the Gaza Strip's fence. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Israeli troops fired live rounds at Palestinian protesters who hurled petrol bombs and burned tyres from behind the Gaza Strip's fence. [Said Khatib/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Muslims worldwide mark Ashura

Shia Muslims beat their chests during an Ashura procession in Quetta, Pakistan. [Banaras Khan/AFP]

Photos: Afghans display national flag to mark independence day

An Afghan waves the national flag as they celebrate the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Photos: Tensions in quake-hit Haiti grow as death toll tops 2,000

Men carry the body of a victim of Saturday&#39;s magnitude 7.2 quake for burial, in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

In Pictures: Devastating wildfires in northern California

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire shortly after it jumped Highway 395 south of Janesville in Lassen County, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

At least 7 killed amid chaos near Kabul airport

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban&#39;s military takeover of Afghanistan [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Afghans need to accept Taliban rule, says ex-president’s brother

Afghanistan’s economy had already been struggling due to corruption, cuts in foreign aid and a near run on the banks in the days before the Taliban’s arrival last week [Reuters]
OPINION

Is the Taliban’s treatment of women really inspired by Sharia?

A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021 [AFP/Wakil Kohsar]