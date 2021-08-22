Israeli gunfire wounded 41 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head. An Israeli policeman was critically wounded by Palestinian gunfire during the clashes along Gaza’s border with Israel.

The violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration on Saturday organised to draw attention to a stifling Israeli blockade of the territory. The protest grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified fence and threw rocks and explosives towards Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen spewing from burning tyres.

The Israeli military said hundreds of demonstrators approached one area of the fence in northern Gaza and attempted to climb over. It said troops fired tear gas and live rounds at the protesters.

A member of the paramilitary border police was hospitalised in serious condition after being shot, it said.