In Pictures: Muslims worldwide mark Ashura

Worshippers mark the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala and mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet’s grandson.

Shia Muslims beat their chests during an Ashura procession in Quetta, Pakistan. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
19 Aug 2021

Tens of thousands of Muslims across the globe observed Ashura on Thursday, an annual commemoration mourning the seventh-century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein.

Ashura is marked on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, by all Muslims.

It is a particularly important period of mourning for Shia Muslims, as it marks the anniversary of the seventh-century Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, when Hussein was killed.

The death of Hussein is considered by the Shia community as a symbol of humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The primary rituals and observances on Ashura consist of public expressions of mourning. Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through voluntary fasting.

Some in the Shia community mark the day by flagellating themselves with chains and the blunt ends of swords. This is intended to exemplify the suffering Hussein experienced shortly before his beheading.

Shia Muslims attend the 'Tasua' (ninth day) mourning ritual to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein during the Islamic month of Muharram ahead of Ashura, at the Sale shrine in the north of Iran's capital Tehran. [AFP]
Shia Muslim worshippers gather to mark the mourning day of Ashura, 10 Muharram according to the Islamic calendar commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein during the seventh century AD battle of Karbala, at the Imam Hussein shrine in Iraq's holy city of Karbala, with the Imam Abbas shrine appearing in the background. [Mohammed Sawaf/AFP]
A Shia woman bleeds after she was cut on the forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Kashmiri Shia Muslims shout religious slogans as they ride on boats in the interiors of Dal Lake during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Shia Muslims wearing face masks participate in a mourning procession to mark Ashura, in Manama, Bahrain. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
Taliban fighters stand guard near a makeshift tent where the Shia Muslims distribute sherbet (rose water) to people during the Ashura procession in Kabul. [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
Local actors dressed as ancient warriors re-enact a scene from the seventh century battle of Kerbala to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shia Muslim calendar, in Najaf, Iraq. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Shia women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul, Turkey. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
Shia mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Ahmedabad, India. [Amit Dave/Reuters]
