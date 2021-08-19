Live

Tensions in quake-hit Haiti grow as more than 2,000 die

Fresh tremors shake Les Cayes city, days after devastating earthquake kills almost 2,200 people in the Caribbean nation.

Men carry the body of a victim of Saturday&#39;s magnitude 7.2 quake for burial, in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
19 Aug 2021

Fresh tremors have shaken buildings in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes, a few days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed almost 2,200 people across the Caribbean nation and injured thousands more.

Tensions have been growing over the slow pace of aid reaching the victims of the powerful weekend earthquake, worsened by a drenching tropical depression that followed.

At the small airport in Les Cayes, throngs of people gathered outside the fence on Wednesday when an aid flight arrived and crews began loading boxes into waiting trucks.

A small squad of Haitian police, outfitted in military-style uniforms and posted at the airport to guard the aid shipments, fired two warnings shots to disperse the crowd.

Angry crowds also massed at collapsed buildings in the city, demanding tarpaulins to create temporary shelters after Tropical Storm Grace brought heavy rain at the beginning of the week.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency late on Wednesday raised the number of deaths from the earthquake to 2,189 from an earlier count of 1,941 and said 12,268 people were injured. Dozens of people are still missing.

The earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000 others, leaving about 30,000 families homeless, according to official estimates.

Schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged. The Caribbean nation’s southwest region was the hardest hit.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday said his administration will work to not “repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid,” a reference to the chaos that followed the country’s devastating 2010 earthquake, when the government was accused of not getting all of the money raised by donors to the people who needed it.

People stand next to the coffin that contains the remains of Francois Elmay whose body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by the quake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Men walk by a destroyed house, while the rain falls during the passage of tropical storm Grace, in Camp Perrin, Haiti. Heavy rains fell on southwestern Haiti, the area most affected by the quake. [Orlando Barria/EPA]
People injured after the earthquake are seen on hospital beds under a tent an the Ofatma hospital after it suffered structural damage, in Les Cayes. [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
A traffic sign pokes out from the debris of a landslide triggered by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake, alongside a road in Rampe. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Men herd oxen along a street in Jeremie, Haiti. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Residents look on as workers receive humanitarian aid from a US helicopter at Les Cayes airport. Aid has slowly trickled in to help the thousands who were left homeless. But distributing it under current conditions will be challenging. [Henry Romero/Reuters]
A woman displaced by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake at an improvised camp set up by displaced residents next to a school in Les Cayes. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
A boy who was injured in Saturday's earthquake sits on a bed at the Saint Antoine hospital in Jeremie. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
A relative attends the burial of Francois Elmay after his body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by the quake in Tobek. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
A man stands close to the rubble of a collapsed building in Jeremie. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
A man sits in front of a damaged building in Jeremie. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
