People in Afghanistan came out on the streets to mark the country’s independence day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule.

The Taliban, which took over the country on Sunday, is celebrating independence day by declaring it has beaten the United States.

At least two people were killed after the Taliban opened fire at a crowd celebrating independence day in Asadabad city in Kunar province, witnesses told Al Jazeera. The incident occurred after a member of the crowd celebrating the day stabbed a Taliban fighter with a knife, prompting the Taliban to open fire.

In Jalalabad, Taliban fighters fired at people waving the Afghan flag during independence day celebrations, injuring a man and a teenage boy.