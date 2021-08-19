Live

Afghans display national flag as they mark independence day

People come out on the streets waving the national flag in defiance of the Taliban, which took over the country on Sunday.

An Afghan waves the national flag as they celebrate the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
An Afghan waves the national flag as they celebrate the 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
19 Aug 2021

People in Afghanistan came out on the streets to mark the country’s independence day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule.

The Taliban, which took over the country on Sunday, is celebrating independence day by declaring it has beaten the United States.

At least two people were killed after the Taliban opened fire at a crowd celebrating independence day in Asadabad city in Kunar province, witnesses told Al Jazeera. The incident occurred after a member of the crowd celebrating the day stabbed a Taliban fighter with a knife, prompting the Taliban to open fire.

In Jalalabad, Taliban fighters fired at people waving the Afghan flag during independence day celebrations, injuring a man and a teenage boy.

Afghans celebrate the 102nd independence day of Afghanistan in Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghans celebrate the 102nd independence day of Afghanistan in Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghans hold the national flags as they marched through Kabul to celebrate independence day. [EPA]
Afghans hold the national flags as they marched through Kabul to celebrate independence day. [EPA]
Afghanistan celebrates the 102nd anniversary of its independence from British rule. [EPA]
Afghanistan celebrates the 102nd anniversary of its independence from British rule. [EPA]
Afghans pass by the poster of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after the Taliban took over, as they celebrate independence day in Kabul. [EPA]
Afghans pass by the poster of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after the Taliban took over, as they celebrate independence day in Kabul. [EPA]
Afghans celebrate the country's independence day in Kabul. At least two people have been killed after the Taliban opened fire at a crowd celebrating independence day in Asadabad, witnesses told Al Jazeera. [EPA]
Afghans celebrate the country's independence day in Kabul. At least two people have been killed after the Taliban opened fire at a crowd celebrating independence day in Asadabad, witnesses told Al Jazeera. [EPA]
Afghans celebrate with the national flag in Kabul. In Jalalabad, Taliban fighters fired at people waving the Afghan flag during independence day celebrations, injuring a man and a teenage boy. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghans celebrate with the national flag in Kabul. In Jalalabad, Taliban fighters fired at people waving the Afghan flag during independence day celebrations, injuring a man and a teenage boy. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghans wave a black, red and green banner in honour of the Afghan flag on Afghan independence day in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghans wave a black, red and green banner in honour of the Afghan flag on Afghan independence day in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Taliban fighters display their flag as they patrol the streets of Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Taliban fighters display their flag as they patrol the streets of Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's independence day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's independence day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

