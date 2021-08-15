Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Powerful quake kills hundreds in Haiti

People in the Caribbean island nation rushed onto the streets for safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble.

A woman stands in front of a destroyed home in the aftermath of an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Duples Plymouth/AP Photo]
A woman stands in front of a destroyed home in the aftermath of an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Duples Plymouth/AP Photo]
15 Aug 2021

A powerful earthquake has added to Haiti’s woes – killing at least 304 people, injuring 1,800 others, and destroying hundreds of homes.

People rushed onto the streets to seek safety and help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.

Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 quake struck the southwest of the Caribbean island nation, razing towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in two of the hardest-hit communities.

This latest disaster adds to the plight of Haitians, who were already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination, and deepening poverty.

The widespread damage could worsen this week with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday.

A man uses a sledgehammer to break through the rubble of a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
A man uses a sledgehammer to break through the rubble of a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Advertisement
An aerial view of the Hotel Le Manguier, which was destroyed by the quake in Les Cayes. [Ralph Tedy Erol/AP Photo]
An aerial view of the Hotel Le Manguier, which was destroyed by the quake in Les Cayes. [Ralph Tedy Erol/AP Photo]
People search for survivors in a home destroyed by the major temblor. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
People search for survivors in a home destroyed by the major temblor. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
At least 860 homes were destroyed and more than 700 damaged. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
At least 860 homes were destroyed and more than 700 damaged. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
The Catholic bishop's residence lies in ruins after the earthquake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
The Catholic bishop's residence lies in ruins after the earthquake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Access to the worst-hit areas was complicated by a deterioration in law and order that has left key access roads in parts of Haiti in the hands of gangs. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Access to the worst-hit areas was complicated by a deterioration in law and order that has left key access roads in parts of Haiti in the hands of gangs. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, which was destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, which was destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her seven-year-old-daughter Esther Daniel was recovered from the rubble of their home. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]
Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her seven-year-old-daughter Esther Daniel was recovered from the rubble of their home. [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Yemen’s forests are next casualty of war

Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, and his nephew split firewood with axes at their village in Khamis Banisaad district of al-Mahweet province. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

In Pictures: Wildfires rip through northern Algeria

A firefighter dousing a fire in a building in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]

Photos: How Egypt papyrus makers are keeping the tradition alive

Farmer and painter Said Tarakhan, 60, draws on papyrus at his home in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt&#39;s fertile Nile Delta region. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

In Pictures: Hip-hop dreams thrive in India’s largest slum

A student performs during a group class to learn breaking or &#34;b-boying&#34; at a training session on the rooftop of a building in Dharavi slums, Mumbai. [Ammu Kannampilly/AFP]
Most Read

Taliban seizes Jalalabad, cuts off Kabul from east

Taliban fighters patrol the streets in Herat on August 14, 2021. Herat is one of the 22 provincial capitals to fall to the group since August 6 [Stringer/ AFP]

Israel furious as Poland signs law to limit property claims

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law setting a 30-year time limit on challenges to property confiscations - many of them relating to Poland&#39;s once-thriving Jewish community [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon, killing at least 20

Lebanese army soldiers and Red Cross members near the site of a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar [Omar Ibrahim/ Reuters]

US sending more troops to Afghanistan for personnel drawdown

US President Joe Biden says his administration warned the Taliban that any action against US personnel in Afghanistan would &#39;be met with swift and strong US military response&#39; [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]