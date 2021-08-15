A powerful earthquake has added to Haiti’s woes – killing at least 304 people, injuring 1,800 others, and destroying hundreds of homes.

People rushed onto the streets to seek safety and help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.

Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 quake struck the southwest of the Caribbean island nation, razing towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in two of the hardest-hit communities.

This latest disaster adds to the plight of Haitians, who were already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination, and deepening poverty.

The widespread damage could worsen this week with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday.