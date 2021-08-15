Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Kabul residents withdraw money, flee city as Taliban advances

Many Kabul residents are fearful as Taliban fighters enter the Afghan capital and President Ghani flees the country.

Afghans wait in long lines for hours to withdraw money in front of a bank in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghans wait in long lines for hours to withdraw money in front of a bank in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
15 Aug 2021

Hundreds of Kabul residents rushed to banks to withdraw money from their accounts, as Taliban fighters entered the city on Sunday demanding the unconditional surrender of the central government.

Afghans and foreigners alike also raced to exit the city, signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

Civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose the kind of brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights rushed to leave the country, lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings.

As he came to pick up his salary, Bostan Shah, a 24-year-old who was serving as a policeman in Kandahar told The Associated Press news agency that “the government is not solving our problems”.

Another policeman, 32-year-old Abdul Mossawer, complained about the wait outside the bank, saying bank workers repeatedly came out and gave various reasons for the delay.

The beleaguered Afghan government, meanwhile, had hoped for an interim administration but increasingly had few cards to play.

The Taliban said it would soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace, as Afghanistan’s embattled president fled the country on Sunday.

Helicopters buzzed overhead to evacuate personnel from the US embassy, while smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents. Several other Western missions also prepared to pull their people out.

In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the US and NATO over nearly 20 years to build up Afghan security forces.

Just days earlier, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under Taliban pressure.

Afghans sit on the wall as people wait for hours to withdraw money. Officials say Taliban fighters have entered Kabul and are seeking the unconditional surrender of the central government. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghans sit on the wall as people wait for hours to withdraw money. Officials say Taliban fighters have entered Kabul and are seeking the unconditional surrender of the central government. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Advertisement
As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there is increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for US troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: the airport. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there is increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for US troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: the airport. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul. [Hedayatullah Amid/EPA]
Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul. [Hedayatullah Amid/EPA]
Afghans wait in long lines for hours to get visas in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghans wait in long lines for hours to get visas in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghans who work at different offices rush to homes after news broke that the Taliban reached the outskirts of Kabul. [EPA]
Afghans who work at different offices rush to homes after news broke that the Taliban reached the outskirts of Kabul. [EPA]
Afghans line a mostly shuttered market for hours to try to withdraw money from a nearby bank in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghans line a mostly shuttered market for hours to try to withdraw money from a nearby bank in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A passenger walks to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
A passenger walks to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

Taliban takes control of Afghan presidential palace

[Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Powerful quake kills hundreds in Haiti

A woman stands in front of a destroyed home in the aftermath of an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Duples Plymouth/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Yemen’s forests are next casualty of war

Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, and his nephew split firewood with axes at their village in Khamis Banisaad district of al-Mahweet province. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

In Pictures: Wildfires rip through northern Algeria

A firefighter dousing a fire in a building in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban enters presidential palace after Ghani leaves Afghanistan

Taliban Kabul [Screen grab/ Al Jazeera]

Afghan President Ghani flees country as Taliban surrounds Kabul

Local media reported that Ghani has left for Tajikistan [Afghan Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters]

Who are Taliban’s key leaders in Afghanistan?

Taliban chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai at the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

‘Unpatriotic’: Afghans slam President Ghani’s swift departure

Afghanistan&#39;s President Ashraf Ghani left the country soon after assuring citizens of their safety in the face of a Taliban takeover [File: Reuters]