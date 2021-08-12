Live

In Pictures

Gallery

With fuel scarce, Yemen’s forests are next casualty of war

Fuel shortages force people to turn to firewood to cook food, and logging as a source of work in a ravaged economy.

Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, and his nephew split firewood with axes at their village in Khamis Banisaad district of al-Mahweet province. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, and his nephew split firewood with axes at their village in Khamis Banisaad district of al-Mahweet province. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
12 Aug 2021

Yemeni lumberjack Ali al-Emadi spends hours chopping down an acacia tree with an axe as his 12-year-old nephew helps out splitting logs.

In a country blighted by war, al-Emadi had to turn to logging in his northern al-Mahweet region to eke out a living. An economic collapse has wiped out the farming and building work he used to travel around the country for.

But with demand for firewood soaring due to fuel shortages, there are now concerns that the country’s humanitarian crisis, with millions facing starvation, has compounded the risk of deforestation – threatening both the environment of Yemen and any hope of a long-term livelihood for men like al-Emadi.

“The owners of bakeries … use wood and stone to heat their ovens. In the past, they used to use gas, but now there is only wood,” al-Emadi said.

“Should there be good quantity of wood available, we make a living, thank God. But nowadays trees are scarce,” the father of seven said. “If I get something, we eat. At least we live or die together.”

A more than six-year war between the recognised government backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement aligned with Iran has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80 percent of Yemen’s population reliant on aid.

The fuel shortages due to a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas, including limiting access to the main port of Hodeidah, have led businesses and families to swap diesel and gas for firewood. The alliance says the blockade is needed to foil arms smuggling.

About 886,000 trees are felled annually to feed bakeries and restaurants in the capital Sanaa alone, said Abdullah Abul-Futuh, head of biodiversity and natural reserves at Yemen’s Environment Protection Authority in the city, which is run by Houthi authorities along with most of northern Yemen.

Some five million trees have been cut down over the past three years across the north, he said.

“That is the equivalent of 213 square kilometres (82 sq miles) of forests, knowing that only 3.3 percent of Yemen’s total area is classified as forests,” Abul-Futuh said.

The authority could not provide comparative figures, saying this was a recent phenomenon.

After gas was discovered in the Marib region in the 1980s, wood cutting became limited to remote areas but the war has choked Yemen’s energy output, forcing a reliance first on imports and now on wood from trees more usually used to build homes.

Yemen has few woodlands but a relatively rich variety of flora in the oil-producing Arabian Peninsula desert region. In al-Mahweet, known for its thick canopies, several types of acacia, cedar and spruce are vanishing.

Lumberjacks who have the means buy an acacia tree from land owners for the equivalent of around $100 and then sell logs to traders who send them to the cities.

A five-tonne truck loaded with logs nets the equivalent of $300-$700 in Sanaa, depending on the wood and haulage distance.

“Demand depends on the number of fuel ships that make it to Hodeidah port. These days it (demand) is very high,” said logger Sulaiman Jubran, who scratches a living selling firewood to visiting traders.

“We are scared the country will become a desert, it is already happening … you no longer see the trees that once covered the mountains,” he said.

Forests are largely privately owned and poor families were traditionally allowed to chop wood for free as long as they only cut branches and spared the trunks for regeneration.

“Now, we uproot them with mattocks (pickaxes) … nothing is left,” al-Emadi said.

A vendor carries wood at a firewood market in Sanaa. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A vendor carries wood at a firewood market in Sanaa. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Advertisement
A man walks by a truck loaded with logs at a firewood market in Sanaa. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A man walks by a truck loaded with logs at a firewood market in Sanaa. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Lumberjacks load bundles of firewood onto a truck in the Khamis Banisaad district. The fuel shortages due to a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas, including limiting access to the main port of Hodeidah, have led businesses and families to swap diesel and gas for firewood. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Lumberjacks load bundles of firewood onto a truck in the Khamis Banisaad district. The fuel shortages due to a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas, including limiting access to the main port of Hodeidah, have led businesses and families to swap diesel and gas for firewood. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Sulaiman Jubran uses an axe to cut a tree in Khamis Banisaad district. 'Demand depends on the number of fuel ships that make it to Hodeidah port. These days it (demand) is very high,' said Jubran, who scratches a living selling firewood to visiting traders. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Sulaiman Jubran uses an axe to cut a tree in Khamis Banisaad district. 'Demand depends on the number of fuel ships that make it to Hodeidah port. These days it (demand) is very high,' said Jubran, who scratches a living selling firewood to visiting traders. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, sits in his house with his family in a village in Khamis Banisaad district. 'Should there be good quantity of wood available, we make a living, thank God. But nowadays trees are scarce,' al-Emadi said. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, sits in his house with his family in a village in Khamis Banisaad district. 'Should there be good quantity of wood available, we make a living, thank God. But nowadays trees are scarce,' al-Emadi said. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, eats lunch with his family. 'If I get something, we eat. At least we live or die together.' [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Ali al-Emadi, who works as a lumberjack, eats lunch with his family. 'If I get something, we eat. At least we live or die together.' [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Advertisement
A lumberjack cuts a tree in Bajil district of Hodeida province. About 886,000 trees are felled annually to feed bakeries and restaurants in the capital, Sanaa, alone. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A lumberjack cuts a tree in Bajil district of Hodeida province. About 886,000 trees are felled annually to feed bakeries and restaurants in the capital, Sanaa, alone. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A boy who works as a lumberjack, rides a donkey as it drags felled branches in Bajil district. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A boy who works as a lumberjack, rides a donkey as it drags felled branches in Bajil district. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A vendor waits for customers at a firewood market in Sanaa. A five-tonne truck loaded with logs nets the equivalent of $300-$700 in Sanaa, depending on the wood and haulage distance. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A vendor waits for customers at a firewood market in Sanaa. A five-tonne truck loaded with logs nets the equivalent of $300-$700 in Sanaa, depending on the wood and haulage distance. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Vendors unload firewood bundles from the back of a camel at a market in Khamis Banisaad district. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Vendors unload firewood bundles from the back of a camel at a market in Khamis Banisaad district. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Free drinking water is hung on a tree in Khamis Banisaad district. 'We are scared the country will become a desert, it is already happening ... you no longer see the trees that once covered the mountains,' said logger Sulaiman Jubran. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Free drinking water is hung on a tree in Khamis Banisaad district. 'We are scared the country will become a desert, it is already happening ... you no longer see the trees that once covered the mountains,' said logger Sulaiman Jubran. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Wildfires rip through northern Algeria

A firefighter dousing a fire in a building in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers. [Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters]

Photos: How Egypt papyrus makers are keeping the tradition alive

Farmer and painter Said Tarakhan, 60, draws on papyrus at his home in the village of al-Qaramous in Sharqiyah province, in Egypt&#39;s fertile Nile Delta region. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

In Pictures: Hip-hop dreams thrive in India’s largest slum

A student performs during a group class to learn breaking or &#34;b-boying&#34; at a training session on the rooftop of a building in Dharavi slums, Mumbai. [Ammu Kannampilly/AFP]

In Pictures: Tokyo’s closing ceremony ends pandemic Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony ends a unique Games. [Toby Melville/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban seizes Ghazni, Afghanistan gov’t offers ‘share in power’

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni [Gulabuddin Amiri/AP]

#SanctionPakistan trends as violence rages in Afghanistan

A Taliban flag, iin white, raised at the Afghan side of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Chaman, Pakistan [File: Akhter Gulfam/EPA]

Sudan says will ‘hand over’ al-Bashir to ICC for war crimes trial

Sudan&#39;s former President Omar al-Bashir has been wanted by The Hague-based ICC for more than 10 years for charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

Canada violating int’l law by selling arms to Saudis: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a years-long campaign from rights groups to cancel existing and future weapons exports to Saudi Arabia over the Gulf nation&#39;s human rights record [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]