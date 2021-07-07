Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most respected actors known for his roles as a tragic hero in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday morning, his family said.

Kumar was 98 and had been ailing for some time, one of the doctors treating him told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan expressed condolences, with Modi saying Kumar was “blessed with unparalleled brilliance”.

“For my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” Khan said on Twitter.

At his residence in Mumbai, Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar, thronged to pay their respects.

The funeral was held with state honours at a graveyard in Mumbai.

Authorities in Peshawar in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they were planning to restore the actor’s ancestral home in a narrow lane of the city.

“We are now working on its conservation,” said Abdus Samad, the director general of the archaeology department.

“An institution has gone … whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar,” actor Amitabh Bachchan said on Twitter.