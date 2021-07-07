Live

In Pictures

Gallery

RIP Dilip Kumar: India, Pakistan united in grief for iconic actor

Hailed as a ‘Tragedy King’, Kumar was one of Indian cinema’s greatest actors, who died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

India&#39;s then-President Pratibha Patil, left, presenting the lifetime achievement award to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar at the 54th National Film Awards function in New Delhi. [File: Prakash Singh/AFP]
India's then-President Pratibha Patil, left, presenting the lifetime achievement award to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar at the 54th National Film Awards function in New Delhi. [File: Prakash Singh/AFP]
7 Jul 2021

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most respected actors known for his roles as a tragic hero in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday morning, his family said.

Kumar was 98 and had been ailing for some time, one of the doctors treating him told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan expressed condolences, with Modi saying Kumar was “blessed with unparalleled brilliance”.

“For my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” Khan said on Twitter.

At his residence in Mumbai, Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar, thronged to pay their respects.

The funeral was held with state honours at a graveyard in Mumbai.

Authorities in Peshawar in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they were planning to restore the actor’s ancestral home in a narrow lane of the city.

“We are now working on its conservation,” said Abdus Samad, the director general of the archaeology department.

“An institution has gone … whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar,” actor Amitabh Bachchan said on Twitter.

Saira Banu wearing a blue mask, centre, mourns near his body at a hospital in Mumbai. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Saira Banu wearing a blue mask, centre, mourns near his body at a hospital in Mumbai. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Police stand guard as an ambulance is parked outside Dilip Kumar's house after he died at the age of 98 in Mumbai. [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Police stand guard as an ambulance is parked outside Dilip Kumar's house after he died at the age of 98 in Mumbai. [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives to pay his respects at the residence of Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives to pay his respects at the residence of Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
Actress Vidya Balan, left, arrives with her husband at the residence of Dilip Kumar to pay their respect. [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Actress Vidya Balan, left, arrives with her husband at the residence of Dilip Kumar to pay their respect. [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, left, arrives to pay respect at the residence of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, left, arrives to pay respect at the residence of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]
Fans gather near the residence of Dilip Kumar. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Fans gather near the residence of Dilip Kumar. [Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]
Advertisement
Workers from the Archaeology and Museums Department in Peshawar place a sign on the entrance of the childhood home of Bollywood actor Mohammad Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar, after his death in Mumbai. [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
Workers from the Archaeology and Museums Department in Peshawar place a sign on the entrance of the childhood home of Bollywood actor Mohammad Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar, after his death in Mumbai. [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
Kumar arrives at the Millennium Dome in London for the International Indian Film Awards, on June 24, 2000. The awards are the Bollywood equivalent of the Oscars and were held in England for the first time in 2000. [File: Reuters]
Kumar arrives at the Millennium Dome in London for the International Indian Film Awards, on June 24, 2000. The awards are the Bollywood equivalent of the Oscars and were held in England for the first time in 2000. [File: Reuters]
Kumar, left, with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the 143rd Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2012 in Mumbai. [File: AFP]
Kumar, left, with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the 143rd Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2012 in Mumbai. [File: AFP]
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, right, attends Dilip Kumar's 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. [File: AFP]
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, right, attends Dilip Kumar's 89th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. [File: AFP]
Pakistani President Mohammad Rafiq Tarar, right, decorates Dilip Kumar, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, with Nishan-e-Imtiaz award in Islamabad in 1998. Kumar opted to settle in India at the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and is the only Indian actor to receive the Pakistani award in recognition of his contributions to cinema. [File: Reuters]
Pakistani President Mohammad Rafiq Tarar, right, decorates Dilip Kumar, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, with Nishan-e-Imtiaz award in Islamabad in 1998. Kumar opted to settle in India at the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and is the only Indian actor to receive the Pakistani award in recognition of his contributions to cinema. [File: Reuters]
Dilip Kumar, left, and wife Saira Banu pose on the red carpet at the premiere of the Hindi film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Mumbai. [File: AFP]
Dilip Kumar, left, and wife Saira Banu pose on the red carpet at the premiere of the Hindi film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Mumbai. [File: AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Health workers vaccinate Kashmir nomads

Kashmiri nomads listen to Dr Sayeed Idrees during a COVID vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]

In Pictures: A Black man navigates Rio’s racial divide

Felipe Luther uses his mobile phone to take part in an online class for his university, as he holds his dog Mel at his home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro. [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

In Pictures: Refugees make risky journeys from Iran across Turkey

An Afghan family rests in an abandoned shepherd&#39;s house near the Turkish city of Van after crossing the Iran-Turkey border. [Sedat Suna/EPA]

In Pictures: Biden says US closer to ‘independence’ from COVID

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughters Finnegan Biden, second right, and Naomi Biden watch fireworks from a balcony of the White House during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Most Read

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated in attack on home

Moise had faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017 [File: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

Dutch crime reporter ‘fighting for his life’ after shooting

Crime journalist Peter R de Vries was shot and wounded in the Amsterdam city centre. Two suspects are in custody [Marcel van Hoorn/EPA]

Saudi Arabia supports Egypt, Sudan ‘water rights’ in dam dispute

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]