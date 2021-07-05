Live

Philippine military’s worst air disaster kills 50

The transport aircraft was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing at Jolo airport.

Rescuers sit beside a body bag containing the remains of a civilian victim when a Philippine military C-130 plane crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province. [Nickee Butlangan/AP Photo]
5 Jul 2021

Philippine troops found the last five people killed by the crash of a transport aircraft in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the military’s worst air disaster, officials said on Monday.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing on Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. It slammed into a coconut grove beyond the airport and burst into flames in a noontime disaster witnessed by horrified soldiers and villagers.

Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire. All passengers have now been accounted for. Seven people on the ground were hit by aircraft parts and debris, and three of them died, the military said.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was one of two refurbished US Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia, as part of military assistance this year.

Those who boarded the C-130 in Cagayan de Oro for the flight to Sulu were army troops, many of them newly trained recruits, to be deployed in the battle against Abu Sayyaf fighters in the south.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and investigators were looking for the C-130’s black boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

Before Sunday, the Philippine air force’s deadliest disaster was a crash in a rice field north of Manila in 1971 that killed 40 military personnel, military historian Jose Custodio said.

Parts of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane are seen at the crash site in Patikul town. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP]
The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing on Sunday at Jolo airport. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP]
The plane slammed into a coconut grove beyond the airport and burst into flames. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP]
Rescuers carry a body from the site where the Philippine military C-130 plane crashed. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP]
Rescuers search for bodies at the site where the C-130 plane crashed. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP]
Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP]
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and investigators were looking for the C-130's black boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders. [Joint Task Force-Sulu via EPA]
