Biden says US closer to ‘independence’ from COVID

President Joe Biden marks US Independence Day with upbeat message on pandemic, but warns new variants pose risks.

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughters Finnegan Biden, second right, and Naomi Biden watch fireworks from a balcony of the White House during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
5 Jul 2021

President Joe Biden celebrated US Independence Day with an upbeat assessment of a country he said is roaring back to post-pandemic life, even if COVID-19 has yet to be fully “vanquished”.

Speaking before a festive crowd of 1,000 guests on the White House South Lawn on Sunday, Biden drew a comparison between the declaration of independence from the British Empire in 1776 and today’s rapid recovery from the coronavirus.

“Two hundred and forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus,” he told the crowd of invited military members and essential workers.

“We’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” he said.

But he added: “Don’t get me wrong: COVID-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the Delta variant.”

Biden paid tribute to those who have lost their lives, with the staggering number of deaths in the US now at more than 600,000.

Large crowds packed the National Mall for a huge fireworks display in yet another sign that the US is looking to its July 4th holiday as a moment to put the virus in the rear view mirror.

Despite the atmosphere of Sunday’s celebrations, the Biden administration says it is concerned about the large number of people who have still not gotten vaccinated.

US President Joe Biden poses with the Washington Nationals president mascots during Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn of the White House. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
The White House is reflected in a man's sunglasses during Independence Day celebrations. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
People wear US flag-themed hats as visitors arrive prior to watching the Independence Day fireworks display near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. [Alex Edelman/AFP]
A couple hugs as they wait for the Independence Day fireworks display. [Alex Edelman/AFP]
A boy holds up a US flag as guests attend Independence Day celebrations at the White House. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Visitors wait for the fireworks display near the Lincoln Memorial. [Alex Edelman/AFP]
Large crowds packed the National Mall for a huge fireworks display. [Alex Edelman/AFP]
Despite the atmosphere of the celebrations, the Biden administration says it is concerned about the large number of people who have still not gotten vaccinated. [Alex Edelman/AFP]
Fireworks illuminate the sky above the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall during Independence Day celebrations. [Roberto Schmidt/AFP]
