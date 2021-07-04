Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Cyprus’s worst forest fire in decades

Cyprus search crews discovered the bodies of four people outside a fire-swept mountain village on Sunday.

A burned car is seen outside a damaged house on Troodos mountain, in Ora village, southwestern Cyprus. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A burned car is seen outside a damaged house on Troodos mountain, in Ora village, southwestern Cyprus. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
4 Jul 2021

A huge forest blaze in Cyprus has killed four people, destroyed homes and forced evacuations of villages as Greece, Israel and other countries deployed fire-fighting planes to the Mediterranean island.

The fire began on Saturday and has swept through districts in the southern foothills of the Troodos mountains as the country grapples with a blistering heatwave.

“It is a tragedy,” President Nicos Anastasiades said on Twitter, describing it as “the largest fire since 1974”.

The blaze had caused “loss of life” and destroyed property and forest lands, Anastasiades said, adding that “the government will provide immediate assistance to the victims and the families of the victims.

“We will not leave anyone abandoned in the destruction of the fire.”

Firefighters were successful in bringing the main fire under control on Sunday morning, authorities said, while warning that strengthening winds could yet propel a resurgence.

In areas where the fire had been tamed, charred tree trunks were visible on hillsides, while grey ash had replaced yellowed scrub as far as the eye could see in non-forested areas.

Thick gnarled trunks of ancient olive trees, long emblematic of the holiday island, were reduced to smouldering skeletons.

Firefighters were seen along the road leading to Vavatsinia village, near the city of Larnaca, and several helicopters hovered above the fire as a thick grey smoke obscured the sky.

Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said on Saturday its “aerial firefighting capacity” had been mobilised, with Italy and Greece sending planes to help.

Britain, which has military bases in Cyprus, deployed two search and rescue helicopters and was helping refuel Cypriot aircraft.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Republic of Cyprus as we work together to overcome this tragedy,” said the commander of British Forces Cyprus Major General Rob Thomson.

Cyprus has experienced extended heatwaves and periods of drought in recent years.

In the past few days, the temperature has hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) inland and there has been very little rain since mid-April.

The fire swept through districts in the southern foothills of the Troodos mountains as the country grapples with a blistering heatwave. [AFP]
The fire swept through districts in the southern foothills of the Troodos mountains as the country grapples with a blistering heatwave. [AFP]
Advertisement
Residents of villages watch a fire in the Larnaca mountain region. Cyprus has asked fellow European Union member states to help battle the huge fire that has forced the evacuation of at least three villages. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Residents of villages watch a fire in the Larnaca mountain region. Cyprus has asked fellow European Union member states to help battle the huge fire that has forced the evacuation of at least three villages. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
View of a completely burned forest in a mountain area in the Larnaca region of Cyprus. [Katia Christodolou/EPA]
View of a completely burned forest in a mountain area in the Larnaca region of Cyprus. [Katia Christodolou/EPA]
Firefighters warning that strengthening winds could yet propel a resurgence. [Katia Christodoulou/EPA]
Firefighters warning that strengthening winds could yet propel a resurgence. [Katia Christodoulou/EPA]
Smoke from a fire in the Larnaca mountain region fills the sky, near the village of Mosfiloti. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Smoke from a fire in the Larnaca mountain region fills the sky, near the village of Mosfiloti. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A fire truck is pictured in a forest on the slopes of the Troodos mountain range, as a giant fire rages on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. [AFP]
A fire truck is pictured in a forest on the slopes of the Troodos mountain range, as a giant fire rages on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. [AFP]
Advertisement
Cyprus search crews discovered the bodies of four people outside a fire-swept mountain village in what a government minister called the 'most destructive' blaze in the east Mediterranean island nation's history. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Cyprus search crews discovered the bodies of four people outside a fire-swept mountain village in what a government minister called the 'most destructive' blaze in the east Mediterranean island nation's history. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A view of burned forest in a mountain area in the Larnaca region of Cyprus. [Katia Christodoulou/EPA]
A view of burned forest in a mountain area in the Larnaca region of Cyprus. [Katia Christodoulou/EPA]
Cypriot Environment Minister Costas Kadis says the fire has claimed 'huge tracts of the forest' and private property near the village of Arakapas in the Troodos mountain range. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Cypriot Environment Minister Costas Kadis says the fire has claimed 'huge tracts of the forest' and private property near the village of Arakapas in the Troodos mountain range. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Nigerian families struggle as food prices soar

People buy and sell food at the Illaje market, in Bariga, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]

In Pictures: Sudanese protesters demand government’s resignation

Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, demanding the government&#39;s resignation over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

In Pictures: Violent protests erupt in Colombia

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police in Suba neighbourhood, Bogota. [Raul Arboleda/AFP]

In Pictures: Party celebrations as China’s Xi hands out medals

Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan as gov’t forces flee

Afghan security personnel patrol during fighting with Taliban in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan [File: Samiullah Quraishi/AP Photo]

Death toll in Philippines military plane crash rises to 45

Ninety-six people, most of them army personnel, were on board the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft when the accident happened [AP]

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer after anti-Abbas protest

In this file photo from November 2017, Palestinian human rights activist Farid al-Atrash gives a press conference as part of Amnesty International&#39;s &#39;Human rights day&#39; [File: Eric Feferberg/AFP]