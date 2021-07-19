Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Thai anti-government protesters clash with police

Police use tear gas, water cannon and rubber-coated bullets to disperse protesters trying to march on PM Prayuth’s office.

Anti-government demonstrators burn mock body bags, representing casualties of the coronavirus outbreak, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok. [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
Anti-government demonstrators burn mock body bags, representing casualties of the coronavirus outbreak, and a puppet depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok. [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
19 Jul 2021

Police used tear gas, water cannon and rubber-coated bullets to disperse protesters trying to march on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office to demand he resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effect.

Some protesters attacked police and eight police officers and at least one reporter was injured during the clashes on Sunday, police said.

Police did not say if any protesters were injured but said 13 protesters were arrested.

Protest organisers called for the demonstration to end just after 6pm (11:00 GMT) but a standoff between the police and hundreds of protesters continued for several more hours before the police dispersed the crowd just before the start of a 9pm (14:00 GMT) curfew that is in force in the Thai capital.

More than 1,000 people joined the demonstration.

Police intervened with force after some protesters tried to dismantle barbed wire and metal barricades set up by the authorities to block roads from Democracy Monument to Government House where the prime minister works.

Deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said the protesters attacked police with “ping-pong bombs, slingshots and firecrackers”.

Street protests against the prime minister have been held in recent weeks by several groups, including Prayuth’s former political allies, as frustrations grow over the mounting coronavirus infections and the damage the pandemic has done to the economy.

Thailand reported 11,397 infections and 101 deaths on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 403,386 cases and 3,341 fatalities, the vast majority from an outbreak since early April that is being driven by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta COVID-19 variants.

The protest marked one year since the first of a wave of large-scale street protests led by youth groups that attracted hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

The momentum of those protests stalled after authorities began cracking down on rallies and detaining protest leaders, and after new waves of COVID-19 infections broke out.

A protester waves the Thai flag during anti-government protests in Bangkok. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
A protester waves the Thai flag during anti-government protests in Bangkok. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
Advertisement
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters marching to Government House in Bangkok. [Anuthep Cheysakron/AP Photo]
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters marching to Government House in Bangkok. [Anuthep Cheysakron/AP Photo]
Anti-government protesters take cover as riot police spray them with a water cannon during a march towards the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth's resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform of the monarchy. [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
Anti-government protesters take cover as riot police spray them with a water cannon during a march towards the Government House, demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayuth's resignation, mandatory vaccination policy and reform of the monarchy. [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
Street protests against the prime minister have been held in recent weeks by several groups, including Prayuth's former political allies, as frustrations grow over mounting coronavirus infections and the economic damage from the pandemic. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
Street protests against the prime minister have been held in recent weeks by several groups, including Prayuth's former political allies, as frustrations grow over mounting coronavirus infections and the economic damage from the pandemic. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
A protester lies on the ground during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok. An emergency service centre reported that two protesters suffered injuries - one in the eye and another from tear gas. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
A protester lies on the ground during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok. An emergency service centre reported that two protesters suffered injuries - one in the eye and another from tear gas. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
An anti-government protester has his face rinsed after police fire tear gas and water cannon during a march on the road to the Government House in Bangkok. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]
An anti-government protester has his face rinsed after police fire tear gas and water cannon during a march on the road to the Government House in Bangkok. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]
Advertisement
Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]
Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas. [Narong Sangnak/EPA]
The rally came as Thailand recorded its largest single-day jump in virus infections and as fresh restrictions were announced - including the shutting down of most domestic flights. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
The rally came as Thailand recorded its largest single-day jump in virus infections and as fresh restrictions were announced - including the shutting down of most domestic flights. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
Pro-democracy protesters confront riot police in Bangkok. About 1,500 riot police were deployed to disperse protesters. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Pro-democracy protesters confront riot police in Bangkok. About 1,500 riot police were deployed to disperse protesters. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]

Related

Thai School Scandal

As stories about abusive teachers hit the headlines in Thailand, we meet the students who say they have had enough.

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Israeli police forcibly clear Al-Aqsa worshippers

Israeli security forces take aim during a protest at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

In Pictures: Hajj in Mecca during the COVID pandemic

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, Islam&#39;s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. [Fayez Nureldine/AFP]

In Pictures: Indonesia volunteer undertakers carry COVID dead

Komarudin, 48, a volunteer undertaker, prepares his personal protective equipment at the group&#39;s headquarters before collecting the body of a person who died due to complications related to COVID-19 while isolating at home in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

In Pictures: Search for flood survivors continues in Germany

A car is pictured at a cemetery following heavy rainfall in Dernau, Germany. [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

A country in freefall: What future for Lebanon?

Lebanese soldiers take cover behind shields during a protest after Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government in Beirut on July 15, 2021 [Reuters/Mohamed Azakir]

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a check post on the outskirts of Kabul [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Israeli malware used to ‘spy on journalists, activists’ worldwide

According to the Guardian, the leak contains a list of more than 50,000 numbers that are believed to be of interest to clients of NSO since 2016 [File: Reuters]

Tokyo court jails US citizens over Carlos Ghosn escape

Michael Taylor (right) and his son Peter were on Monday jailed for their part in helping smuggle Carlos Ghosn out of Japan [Taylor family via AFP]