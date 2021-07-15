Live

In Pictures

Gallery

South Africans organise to confront looters, defend property

Many citizens have banded together to scare off looters as South Africa reels under its worst unrest in decades.

A warehouse burns in Durban. [Rogan Ward/Reuters]
A warehouse burns in Durban. [Rogan Ward/Reuters]
15 Jul 2021

Triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week, after he failed to appear at a corruption inquiry, protests in South Africa have widened into an orgy of looting and an outpouring of anger over the hardship and inequality that persist in South Africa for 27 years after the end of apartheid.

More than 70 people have been killed in the unrest, the worst in South Africa for years, and hundreds of businesses wrecked. Food and fuel supplies are running short.

Shopping malls and warehouses have been ransacked or set ablaze in several cities, mostly in Zuma’s home in the KwaZulu-Natal province, especially the Indian Ocean port city of Durban, and the financial and economic centre Johannesburg and surrounding Gauteng province.

But in signs of a public backlash, residents in some areas on Wednesday turned suspected looters over to the police, blocked entrances to malls and in some cases armed themselves as vigilantes to form roadblocks or scare them away.

In Vosloorus, southern Johannesburg, minibus taxi operators, many of whom have guns, fired bullets into the air to scare off looters.

“We can’t just allow people from nowhere to come and loot here,” said Paul Magolego, Vosloorus taxi association spokesman, adding that taxi drivers had had no business since Monday because of the unrest.

Underscoring the inherent dangers of such vigilantism, a 14-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet in Vosloorus. Magolego said the taxi owners arrived on the scene after he was dead.

Citizens armed with guns, many from South Africa’s white minority, blocked off streets to prevent further plundering, in Durban.

Others were forming online groups to help clean up and rebuild devastated neighbourhoods.

Security forces say they have arrested more than 1,200 people, while President Cyril Ramaphosa met political party leaders on Wednesday to discuss the unrest.

The violence appeared to have abated in some areas, but in others, there was renewed burning and looting.

The government said 208 incidents of looting and vandalism were recorded on Wednesday, as the number of soldiers deployed to support police doubled to 5,000.

But Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula later told parliament she had “submitted a request for deployment of plus-minus 25,000” soldiers. Troop deployments are authorised by the president.

Residents of Soweto shout slogans in front of Maponya Mall as they protest against the wave of violence and looting that has hit several South African provinces during the past few days. [Luca Sola/AFP]
Residents of Soweto shout slogans in front of Maponya Mall as they protest against the wave of violence and looting that has hit several South African provinces during the past few days. [Luca Sola/AFP]
Advertisement
A community member speaks to a group of men and women in an effort to stop them from entering a shopping mall in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
A community member speaks to a group of men and women in an effort to stop them from entering a shopping mall in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Police and the military have struggled to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Police and the military have struggled to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Members of South Africa's military, along with community members and members of the police, stand next to stolen goods retrieved from looters in Alexandra, South Africa. [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]
Members of South Africa's military, along with community members and members of the police, stand next to stolen goods retrieved from looters in Alexandra, South Africa. [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]
A group of suspected looters caught inside a vandalised shop are rounded up and beaten by a group of community vigilantes in Vosloorus. [Marco Longari/AFP]
A group of suspected looters caught inside a vandalised shop are rounded up and beaten by a group of community vigilantes in Vosloorus. [Marco Longari/AFP]
Family members and residents surround the body of Vusi Dlamini, a 14-year-old boy who was shot outside a shopping mall in Vosloorus. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Family members and residents surround the body of Vusi Dlamini, a 14-year-old boy who was shot outside a shopping mall in Vosloorus. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Community members protect the entrance of the Sky City Mall in Vereeniging from possible looting. [Guillem Sartorio/AFP]
Community members protect the entrance of the Sky City Mall in Vereeniging from possible looting. [Guillem Sartorio/AFP]
Members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association chase a crowd of looters outside the Chris Hanni Mall in Vosloorus. [Guillem Sartorio/AFP]
Members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association chase a crowd of looters outside the Chris Hanni Mall in Vosloorus. [Guillem Sartorio/AFP]
Community members protect the entrance of the Sky City Mall in Vereeniging. [Guillem Sartorio/AFP]
Community members protect the entrance of the Sky City Mall in Vereeniging. [Guillem Sartorio/AFP]
Taxi operators use their vehicles to block the entrance to Ceramic Tile Market (CTM) and Birch Acres Mall in Tembisa, north of Johannesburg. [Phill Magakoe/AFP]
Taxi operators use their vehicles to block the entrance to Ceramic Tile Market (CTM) and Birch Acres Mall in Tembisa, north of Johannesburg. [Phill Magakoe/AFP]
People hold brooms as others sort rubble while volunteering to clean the Diepkloof Square following looting and vandalism in Soweto. [Phill Magakoe/AFP]
People hold brooms as others sort rubble while volunteering to clean the Diepkloof Square following looting and vandalism in Soweto. [Phill Magakoe/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: A deadly shoot-out in Indian-administered Kashmir

A Kashmiri villager sprays water on burning debris as he clears a house destroyed in a gunfight in Pulwama, south of Srinagar. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Refugee Olympic Team trains ahead of Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 refugee athletes will take part in 12 sports: athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, road cycling, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Families demand accountability over Beirut blast

The mother of a victim of the Beirut port explosion shouts slogans as she shows her hand covered with red paint during the protest outside the house of caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi in the capital [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]

In Pictures: Fans defend Rashford after racist abuse

Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street in Withington, Manchester [Jon Super/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Enemies of light’: Taliban destroying Afghan power, IT sectors

Photo shared by Afghanistan&#39;s national electric company of the pylons destroyed by the Taliban [Courtesy of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat]

Germany floods: Several dead, dozens missing after heavy rains

A flooded courtyard of an evacuated retirement home as heavy rain hits Hagen, Germany [Friedemann Vogel/EPA] 

After 10 days of hiccups, Brazil’s Bolsonaro may need surgery

Brazil&#39;s President Jair Bolsonaro is being treated for a blocked intestine. It is not clear whether he will need surgery. He posted this picture from the armed forces hospital in Brasilia before he was transferred [INSTAGRAM @jairmessiasbolsonaro via Reuters]

Turkey, Israel want to improve ties after presidents’ call: AKP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds up a placard with what he says is a series of maps of historical Palestine [File: Burhan Ozbilici/AP]