Sudanese protesters demand government’s resignation

Hundreds took to the streets to demand the gov’t’s resignation over IMF-backed reforms.

Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, demanding the government&#39;s resignation over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
1 Jul 2021

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets across the country on Wednesday to demand the government’s resignation over the International Monetary Fund-backed (IMF) economic reforms.

The protests erupted a day after the IMF approved a $2.5bn loan and debt relief deal that will see Sudan’s external debt reduced by some $50bn.

Public discontent has mounted over the reforms that slashed subsidies on petrol and diesel, more than doubling their price.

Dozens gathered in Khartoum and burned tyres and brandished banners that read “bread for the poor” before they were dispersed by police firing tear gas.

In a statement later on Wednesday, Sudan’s interior ministry said 52 police officers were wounded in clashes in several parts of Khartoum.

Security forces also used tear gas against demonstrators who attempted to join the protests from Omdurman, the capital’s twin city across the Nile.

In Kassala, in Sudan’s east, dozens demanded justice for people killed in demonstrations that toppled strongman president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-military administration since August 2019.

The government has vowed to fix the country’s economy, battered by decades of mismanagement, internal conflict and international sanctions under al-Bashir.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok praised Sudan’s people for their “patience” and “endurance”.

“We are on the right track,” the premier said in a televised speech after the IMF announcement of the debt relief deal.

Wednesday’s demonstrations coincide with the anniversary of the military coup which brought al-Bashir to power more than 30 years ago.

The demonstrations were triggered by growing popular discontent against a recent government and IMF-backed reforms to slash subsidies on petrol and diesel which more than doubled the price. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
A Sudanese protester holds a placard reading "no to the world bank's [IMF's] policies" in the capital Khartoum. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Wednesday's demonstrations coincided with the anniversary of the military coup that brought al-Bashir to power more than 30 years ago. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Ahead of the protests, Sudanese authorities said they arrested 79 people suspected of links to al-Bashir's regime for allegedly planning violence. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Sudanese protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in Omdurman, the capital's twin city. [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]
Sudanese take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum. Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-military administration since August 2019. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Sudanese take part in a protest over economic conditions in Omdurman. On Wednesday, PM Hamdok praised Sudan's people for their "patience" and "endurance". [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]
Security forces used tear gas against demonstrators who attempted to join the protests from Omdurman. [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]
