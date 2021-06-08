Live

In Pictures: Mining tin from the sea in Indonesia

As tin reserves on land in Indonesia continue to twindle, miners are turning to the sea.

An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
8 Jun 2021

From the shores of Indonesia’s Bangka island, miners like Hendra head out by boat every day to a fleet of crudely built wooden pontoons off the coast that are equipped to dredge the seabed for lucrative deposits of tin ore.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest exporter of tin used in everything from food packaging to electronics and now green technologies.

But deposits in the mining hub of Bangka-Belitung have been heavily exploited on land, leaving parts of the islands off the southeast coast of Sumatra island resembling a lunar landscape with vast craters and highly acidic, turquoise lakes.

Miners are instead turning to the sea.

“On land, our income is diminishing. There are no more reserves,” said Hendra, 51, who shifted to work in offshore tin mining about a year ago after a decade in the industry.

“In the ocean, there are far more reserves.”

Often grouped around undersea tin seams, the ramshackle encampments of pontoons emit plumes of black smoke from diesel generators that rumble so loudly that workers use hand gestures to communicate.

Hendra, who uses one name like many Indonesians, operates six pontoons, each manned by three to four workers, with pipes that can be over 20 metres (66 feet) long to suck up sand from the seabed.

The pumped mixture of water and sand is run across a bed of plastic mats that traps the glittery black sand containing tin ore.

Hendra is among scores of artisanal miners who partner with PT Timah to exploit the state miner’s concessions.

The miners are paid about 70,000 to 80,000 rupiah ($4.90 to $5.60) for each kilogramme of tin sand they pump up, and a pontoon typically produces about 50kg a day, Hendra said.

Timah has been ramping up production from the sea. Company data shows its proven tin reserve on land was 16,399 tonnes last year, compared with 265,913 tonnes offshore.

The huge expansion, coupled with reports of illegal miners targeting offshore deposits, has heightened tension with fishermen, who say their catches have collapsed due to steady encroachment on their fishing grounds since 2014.

Fisherman Apriadi Anwar said that, in the past, his family earned enough to pay for his two younger siblings to go to university, but in recent years, they have barely scraped by.

“Nevermind going to university, these days it’s difficult to even buy food,” said Apriadi, 45, who lives in Batu Perahu village.

Apriadi said fishing nets can get tangled up in offshore mining equipment while trawling the seabed to find seams of ore that has polluted once-pristine waters.

“Fish are becoming scarce because the coral where they spawn is now covered with mud from the mining,” he added.

Indonesian environmental group Walhi has been campaigning to stop mining at sea, especially on Bangka’s western coast, where the mangroves are relatively well-preserved.

Dimas Putra Hermawan, 17, and another artisanal tin miner prepare a rope while installing a suction pipe and hose on a pontoon, off the coast of Toboali. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Hendra, 51, a tin miner, stands on top of his pontoon while monitoring the mining operation off the coast of Toboali. Hendra operates six pontoons, each manned by three to four workers. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Amirudin, 43, a field supervisor of the state tin mining company PT Timah, rests on a makeshift hammock, on a tin pontoon off the coast of Toboali. Timah has been ramping up production from the sea: Company data shows its proven tin reserve on land was 16,399 tonnes last year, compared with 265,913 tonnes offshore. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Unlicensed miners work in a tin mining area in Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia. Miners who continue working on land have to deploy expensive heavy machinery to dig deeper for tin ore as reserves dwindle. Amri, an unlicensed miner, said he had restarted his land operations after a 14-month hiatus when tin prices rose due to tighter global supplies. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Jessix Amundian, executive director of the Indonesian environmental group Walhi Bangka Belitung, shows an area of offshore tin mining on the island of Bangka. Walhi has been campaigning to stop mining at sea, especially on Bangka's western coast, where the mangroves are relatively well preserved. 'The mangrove is an ecological fortress for the coastal area,' said Jessix. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
An aerial view shows a lake known as Kulong Biru (Blue Lake) in Koba, on the island of Bangka, Indonesia. Deposits in the mining hub of Bangka-Belitung have been heavily exploited on land, leaving parts of the islands off the southeast coast of Sumatra island resembling a lunar landscape with vast craters and highly acidic, turquoise lakes. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Apriadi Anwar, 45, a local fisherman, his son Avanza, 12, and his friend, collect their catches as they return from fishing, in Batu Perahu village, in Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
An artisanal tin miner uses a plastic tub to check the sand of tin ore while working on a pontoon off the coast of Toboali. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
An aerial view shows wooden pontoons along the shore of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
