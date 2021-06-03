Live

Sri Lanka braces for ‘almost inevitable’ oil spill as ship sinks

Authorities prepare for possible oil slick from the burned-out cargo ship sinking off Colombo’s main harbour.

Smoke billows from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
3 Jun 2021

An environmental disaster off the coast of Sri Lanka is getting worse after a large container ship carrying chemicals and plastic that had caught fire is now sinking.

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday said they are preparing for the worst-case scenario of a possible oil slick from the burned-out cargo ship sinking off Colombo’s main harbour.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority readied oil dispersants, booms and skimmers in case of a leak from the MV X-Press Pearl, which has nearly 350 tonnes of oil in its fuel tanks.

The vessel, which burned for 13 days within sight of the island’s west coast, has already caused the country’s worst maritime environmental disaster, littering the beaches with huge volumes of plastic pollution.

But now that it is sinking, officials fear an even greater ecological crisis if the ship’s oil leaks into the Indian Ocean.

“One part of the vessel has hit the seabed and that has caused another plethora of headaches for all the authorities who can’t move it and know it is sinking. So, it’s almost inevitable and all they can do is get ready,” Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez said in her report from Colombo.

Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said there is no oil leak from the ship yet. “But arrangements are in place to deal with a possible spill which is the worst-case scenario,” he said.

An Indian coastguard vessel already in the area has equipment to deal with an oil slick before it could reach the beaches, according to the Sri Lankan navy, which has requested additional assistance.

The Singaporean operators of the MV X-Press Pearl said the vessel was continuing to slowly sink after efforts to tow it farther from the coast on Wednesday failed.

“X-Press Feeders … can confirm that the ship’s aft portion is sitting on the seabed at a depth of about 21 meters [69 feet], and the forward section is settling down slowly,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s navy said the bow of the vessel was still above the waterline as of Thursday morning.

“Even if the bow also hits the sea bed, still there will be a section of the upper deck and bridge sticking out of the water,” navy spokesperson Indika de Silva told the AFP news agency.

“Overall, it is a huge and mammoth task for the authorities and everybody’s just watching to see how bad things get,” said Fernandez.

Smoke rises from a fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl. Salvage experts failed to tow the fire-stricken container ship, raising fears of a marine environmental disaster, officials said. [Handout via Reuters]
A navy spokesperson said the ship could cause severe pollution if it sinks at its current location off the port of Colombo. [Handout via Reuters]
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove damaged containers that washed ashore from the burning cargo vessel. [Chamila Karunarathne/EPA]
Sri Lankan navy members pull a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
The fire on board The MV X-Press Pearl erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometres) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
Sri Lanka Air Force personnel collect and clear debris that washed onto the beach from damaged containers on the burning cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl. [Chamila Karunarathne/EPA]
There are fears that hundreds of tonnes of oil from the vessel's fuel tanks could also leak into the sea if it sinks, devastating nearby marine life. [Chamila Karunarathne/EPA]
A tugboat, right, from the Dutch salvage firm SMIT trying to tow the fire-stricken MV X-Press Pearl away from the coast of Colombo. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
The blaze has destroyed most of the ship’s cargo. Some containers tumbled into the sea, polluting surrounding waters and a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
