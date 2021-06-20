Live

Juneteenth, marking end of slavery, celebrated across US

Parades, picnics for Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, which President Biden recognised as a federal holiday.

Brock Harrell, of Galveston, rings a bell during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth. [Callaghan O&#39;Hare/Reuters]
20 Jun 2021

Parades, picnics and history were all around on Saturday to commemorate Juneteenth in the US, a day that carried even more significance after Congress and President Joe Biden recognised the annual commemoration of the effective end of slavery as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Texas two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states, on paper at least.

Biden on Thursday signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Since June 19 fell on a Saturday, the government observed the holiday on Friday.

At least nine states had designated Juneteenth as an official paid state holiday, all but one – Texas – acting after Floyd, a Black man, was killed last year in Minneapolis.

In Galveston, Texas the birthplace of the holiday, celebrations included the dedication of a 5,000-square-foot mural titled Absolute Equality.

Opal Lee, 94, who was at Biden’s side when he signed the bill, returned to Fort Worth, Texas, to lead a 4km (2.5-mile) walk symbolising the two and half years it took for slaves in Texas to find out they had been freed.

Sacramento’s Black community has organised Juneteenth festivals for 20 years, and this year’s featured a parade, talent show, food fair, the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and even a golf tournament.

“This is the first Juneteenth where it’s being recognised nationally and socially, by the masses and not just within the Black community,” organiser Gary Simon said. “We’ve seen an uptick in non-Black folks coming here for the last several years, and I’m seeing the difference in just the conversations taking place today.”

Artie Armstrong, left, and his son, Jordan Armstrong, pray during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi. [Eric J. Shelton/Reuters]
People visit George Floyd Square. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]
Local resident Kimberly Denton dances along to a passing band during the Juneteenth Parade in Galveston, Texas. The US marked Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the effective end of the enslavement of Black Americans. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Complex Collaboration Step Team performs a dance during the Juneteenth Unity Parade at Shawnee Park in Louisville, Kentucky. [Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP]
Photographer Thaddeus Miles, right, takes a photo of attendee Marcia Fearon in Boston's Nubian Square during a Juneteenth commemoration. [Elise Amendola/AP Photo]
Opal Lee, 94, walks towards downtown Fort Worth, Texas from Evans Avenue Plaza during the first nationally recognised Juneteenth holiday on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2.5-mile walk symbolises the two and a half years it took for slaves in Texas to realize they had been freed. [Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP]
People wait to perform during a free outdoor event organized by The Broadway League during Juneteenth celebrations at Times Square in New York City. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
Dancer Prescylia Mae performs during a dedication ceremony for the Absolute Equality mural in downtown Galveston, Texas. The dedication of the mural, which chronicles the history and legacy of Black people in the US, was one of several Juneteenth celebrations across the city. [Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP]
A member of the public joins the celebrations for Juneteenth on Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington, DC. [Will Oliver/EPA]
