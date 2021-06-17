Live

‘Space Dream’: China astronauts blast off for new space station

China has launched its first crewed space mission in five years, sending three astronauts to a new space station.

Astronauts Tang Hongbo, left, Nie Haisheng, centre, and Liu Boming wave during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China. [Greg Baker/AFP]
17 Jun 2021

China launched a spacecraft on Thursday carrying three astronauts to part of a space station still under construction for the longest stay in low Earth orbit by any Chinese national.

A Long March 2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-12, or “Divine Vessel”, bound for the space station module Tianhe blasted off at 9:22am Beijing time (01:22 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern Gansu province.

Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions – four of which will be crewed – needed to complete China’s first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, the first and largest of three modules.

The astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, are to work and stay on Tianhe, the living quarters of the future space station, for three months.

Since 2003, China has launched six crewed missions and sent 11 astronauts into space, including Zhai Zhigang, who carried out China’s first spacewalk ever on the 2008 Shenzhou mission.

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media before the Shenzhou-12 mission to build China's space station. [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]
A worker holds an umbrella near the Shenzhou-12 spaceship covered up on its launch pad. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a billboard with the slogan "China Dream, Space Dream" at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Spectators cheer as Chinese astronauts prepare to board for liftoff. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Since 2003, China has launched six crewed missions and sent 11 astronauts into space. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Chinese astronauts wave as they prepare to board for liftoff at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. They will be the first crew members to live on China's new orbiting space station Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
A spectator wearing a space-themed shirt and holding a Chinese flag at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Chinese astronauts prepare to board for liftoff. Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
