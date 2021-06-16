Several people are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a protester who paraglided into the Allianz Arena during the France vs Germany Euro 2020 match on Tuesday.

A parachutist with “Kick Out Oil” and “Greenpeace” written on his paraglider flew into the stadium.

The parachutist came in at a steep angle and appeared to clip cables attached to the roof for TV cameras, then struggled to gain control and avoid the fans in the stands before landing heavily at the far end of the pitch.

“We sincerely apologise to the two people injured and to fans and players alike,” said Greenpeace in a statement on Tuesday night.

France coach Didier Deschamps, who was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout, said he suffered a “little bruise”.

“This inconsiderate act – which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending – caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action,” Europe’s football governing body UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable EURO 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.

“The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless.”

Greenpeace Germany wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Hey @Volkswagen, time to kick out oil! #Greenpeace activists protest against the games’ sponsor at the #FRAGER-match and demand: stop selling climate-damaging diesel and petrol cars! #EURO2020”.