Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Tiananmen crackdown exhibit opens in Hong Kong

Tiananmen Square vigil cancelled, with officials citing COVID-19 but critics say it is part of broader crackdown.

An eye of an activist shown on a TV screen and a picture depicting a man blocking tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing are displayed at the June 4 Memorial Museum run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. [Vincent Yu/AP]
An eye of an activist shown on a TV screen and a picture depicting a man blocking tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing are displayed at the June 4 Memorial Museum run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. [Vincent Yu/AP]
1 Jun 2021

The organiser of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil has opened its yearly exhibit of photographs and paraphernalia from the bloody 1989 crackdown in Beijing on those calling for democracy in China.

The opening comes even as Hong Kong authorities have for the second year in a row banned the annual June 4 vigil, which normally draws tens of thousands of people into the streets. Authorities have cited the risk of the coronavirus, though the cancellation coincides with a broader crackdown on political activism and dissent in the city.

Organized by the The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the museum each year shows photographs from the 1989 democracy movement as well as pictures from past candlelight commemorations in Hong Kong.

This year, visitors to the museum will also be able to lay flowers in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives in the mass killing that took place on June 4, 1989.

For decades, the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau were the only places in China where public commemoration of the crackdown was allowed. Authorities in Macau have also cancelled their vigil for a second year.

Despite the ban, thousands still turned up last year in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs. Later, police arrested more than 20 activists who were charged with taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

The crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong followed months of anti-government protests that roiled the former British colony in 2019 and shook leaders back in Beijing.

A visitor stands next to a cutout of a Goddess of Democracy at the June 4 Memorial Museum run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A visitor stands next to a cutout of a Goddess of Democracy at the June 4 Memorial Museum run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The museum commemorating the June 4, 1989 crackdown in Beijing reopened Sunday, in advance of this year's anniversary. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
The museum commemorating the June 4, 1989 crackdown in Beijing reopened Sunday, in advance of this year's anniversary. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
After a second year of refusal of permission from authorities on COVID-19 concerns and the imprisonment of others for last year's event, organisers said they would not try again. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
After a second year of refusal of permission from authorities on COVID-19 concerns and the imprisonment of others for last year's event, organisers said they would not try again. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A 1989 newspaper article on the crackdown of the June 4, 1989, pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A 1989 newspaper article on the crackdown of the June 4, 1989, pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Pictures from past years of people gathered during a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park are displayed at the June 4 Memorial Museum. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Pictures from past years of people gathered during a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park are displayed at the June 4 Memorial Museum. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A photo showing a man blocking a line of tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A photo showing a man blocking a line of tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A board showing the number of people attending the annual candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in past years is displayed at the museum. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A board showing the number of people attending the annual candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in past years is displayed at the museum. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A staff member adjusts some of the exhibits. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
A staff member adjusts some of the exhibits. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Organised by The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the museum each year shows photographs from the 1989 democracy movement as well as pictures from past candlelight commemorations in Hong Kong. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
Organised by The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the museum each year shows photographs from the 1989 democracy movement as well as pictures from past candlelight commemorations in Hong Kong. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
For decades, the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau were the only places in China where public commemoration of the crackdown was allowed. Authorities in Macao have also cancelled their vigil for a second year. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
For decades, the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau were the only places in China where public commemoration of the crackdown was allowed. Authorities in Macao have also cancelled their vigil for a second year. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Tens of thousands protest Bolsonaro’s COVID moves

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil&#39;s President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

In Pictures: Poverty, fear add to India COVID deaths in Himalayas

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman to test her for COVID-19 at Pitha village in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

These are the world’s most neglected crises

Noella Furuha fled from Watembo village in eastern DRC last June after armed clashes resulted in the death of her husband. [Tom Peyre-Costa/NRC]

In Pictures: Gaza fishermen back on the water after ceasefire

Fishermen unload their catch before sorting and delivering fish to the market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to sea in Gaza City on Tuesday. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Videos grip Turkey as mob boss Peker accuses government

Peker’s allegations have reached ever closer to the heart of government [File: YouTube]

Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers

Saudi Arabia has clipped the powers of its religious police who once elicited widespread fear [File: Faisal al-Nasser/Reuters]

WHO renames coronavirus variants with Greek letters

The four coronavirus variants considered of concern by the UN health agency and known generally by the public as the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India variants have now been given the letters Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta according to the order of their detection [File: Fernando Carranza/Reuters]

Naomi Osaka: French Open withdrawal statement in full

Osaka said she suffered &#39;long bouts of depression&#39; since the 2018 US Open [Christian Hartmann/Reuters]