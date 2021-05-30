Live

In Pictures: Tens of thousands protest Bolsonaro’s COVID moves

Thousands march in Brazilian cities and towns against President Bolsonaro’s COVID response.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil&#39;s President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
30 May 2021

Tens of thousands of people in Brazil staged another day of protests against President Jair Bolsonaro, in particular for his chaotic handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 461,000 people in the country.

In downtown Rio de Janeiro, some 10,000 people wearing masks marched through the streets with some chanting “Bolsonaro genocide” and “Go away Bolsovirus”.

Similar rallies were held in other major cities, the latest in a wave of anger against Bolsonaro that began months ago. After the United States, Brazil has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll.

At the outset of the pandemic, the far-right president dismissed COVID-19 as “a little flu” and, as the death toll rose steadily, he went on to infuriate people in other ways, opposing stay-at-home measures and masks, touting ineffective medications, refusing offers of vaccines, and failing to anticipate oxygen shortages that left patients to suffocate.

One of the themes of the rallies on Saturday was how many lives might have been saved if the Bolsonaro government started Brazil’s vaccination drive earlier. The effort is going slowly and has sputtered frequently for lack of supplies.

“We must stop this government. We must say ‘enough is enough’,” businessman Omar Silveira told the AFP news agency at the Rio rally.

Of Bolsonaro, he added: “He is a murderer, a psychopath. He has no feelings. He does not feel as we do. He cannot perceive the disaster that he is causing.”

Demonstrators also assailed Bolsonaro for allowing deforestation of the Amazon and land seizures from Indigenous people and said he encourages violence and racism.

Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday. [Nelson Almeida/AFP]
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday. [Nelson Almeida/AFP]
Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 460,000 Brazilians. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 460,000 Brazilians. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
The Brazilian national flag smeared with red paint is seen during a protest against Brazil's president. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
The Brazilian national flag smeared with red paint is seen during a protest against Brazil's president. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Bolsonaro has remained defiant despite the criticism and continues to reject coronavirus-related restrictions. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Bolsonaro has remained defiant despite the criticism and continues to reject coronavirus-related restrictions. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Holding signs reading 'Bolsonaro out' and 'Impeachment now', protesters rallied in at least 16 Brazilian cities and towns. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Holding signs reading 'Bolsonaro out' and 'Impeachment now', protesters rallied in at least 16 Brazilian cities and towns. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
A wall mural depicting the faces of Brazilian artists and reading 'Brazil is beautiful' is seen during a protest in downtown Rio de Janeiro. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
A wall mural depicting the faces of Brazilian artists and reading 'Brazil is beautiful' is seen during a protest in downtown Rio de Janeiro. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
Demonstrators set ablaze a dummy depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Rio de Janeiro. [Andre Borges/AFP]
Demonstrators set ablaze a dummy depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Rio de Janeiro. [Andre Borges/AFP]
People march against the government's response to COVID-19, demanding the impeachment of President Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
People march against the government's response to COVID-19, demanding the impeachment of President Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
A demonstrator flashes the V sign as others raise clenched fists near a giant inflatable depicting Bolsonaro as a monster, in Brasilia. [Evaristo Sa/AFP]
A demonstrator flashes the V sign as others raise clenched fists near a giant inflatable depicting Bolsonaro as a monster, in Brasilia. [Evaristo Sa/AFP]

