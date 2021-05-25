Live

In Pictures: Gaza fishermen back on the water after ceasefire

Israeli forces allowed a limited number of vessels to return to sea following a ceasefire in the recent conflict.

Fishermen unload their catch before sorting and delivering fish to the market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to sea in Gaza City on Tuesday. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
25 May 2021

The frenzied shouts of an auctioneer at Gaza City’s main fishing port brought a welcome reprieve from the din of gunfire and explosions as life slowly began returning to normal following 11 days of hostilities between Hamas and Israel.

Israeli forces prevented fishermen from sailing during the conflict, but they began allowing a limited number of ships to set out beginning Saturday as Egyptian mediators worked to firm up a ceasefire that took effect on Friday.

Gaza Palestinians take pride in their seafood, and the return of fishing buoyed hopes the ceasefire will hold.

After a night out on the water, fishermen unloaded their bounty of crabs, shrimp and other fish at first light on Sunday at Gaza City’s al-Mina port, where Hamas security officers were present to maintain order.

Buyers were already waiting to make their bids on boxes of fish arrayed on the ground after being unloaded from the boats, where boys working as deckhands assisted older men in sorting and washing their catch.

The fish were then loaded onto horse-drawn carts for delivery to local markets.

The recent war saw Israel unleash hundreds of air attacks across Gaza. Hamas and other armed groups fired more than 4,000 rockets towards Israel. At least 248 Palestinians were killed and 12 people in Israel died.

Palestinian fishermen unload their catch at Gaza City's main fishing port.[Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
Israeli security forces allowed a limited number of vessels to return to sea following the ceasefire. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
Recorders take down winning bids on fish lots as the day's catch is sold at auction. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
The day's haul is delivered to market by a horse-drawn cart in Gaza City. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
A young fisherman helps load a horse-drawn cart before delivering the haul to market. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007. It imposes tight restrictions on the work of fishermen off the coast of Gaza, citing security reasons. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
About 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza make a living directly or indirectly from fishing. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
A fisherman climbs out of the hold as the boat's haul is sorted before delivery to market. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
About 80 percent of Gaza’s population is dependent on food aid, which renders fish an unaffordable luxury for many. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
