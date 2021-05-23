Live

In Pictures: Palestinian solidarity rallies around the world

Large demonstrations around the world in support of Palestine.

People participate in a pro-Palestinian rally calling for an end to the Israeli occupation in the Queens borough of New York City, US, after the recent ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP]
23 May 2021

Pro-Palestine solidarity marches are being held around the world in a continuation of week-long demonstrations in which protesters demanded that their governments impose sanctions and a military embargo to cut the supply of weapons to Israel.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring “Free Palestine”, “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Sanctions on Israel”.

Solidarity protests were also held in the United States, Spain, Italy, Iran, Somalia, Australia, France, and Germany, among others.

Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza killed nearly 250 Palestinians, including at least 66 children, leaving behind many destroyed buildings, homes and infrastructure in the besieged enclave.

The fighting came to an end after the Israeli government and Palestinian fighter groups agreed on a ceasefire that started on Friday.

Supporters of Palestine attend a demonstration in central London, UK. [Andy Rain/EPA]
Protesters wearing face masks hold a large Palestinian flag with the slogan "Boycott Israel" as they march during a protest in support of the Palestinian people in Malaga, Spain. [Jesus Merida/SOPA/Getty Images]
Somali students chant slogans at the Banadir Gardens during a protest in support of Palestinians in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
People participate in a pro-Palestinian rally in the Queens borough of New York City. [Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]
Libyans gather to show solidarity with the people of Palestine after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, in Tripoli, Libya. [Mucahit Aydemir/Anadolu]
People gather to show solidarity with the people of Palestine at Dell'unita Square in Bologna, Italy. [Omer Emre Aka/Anadolu]
Demonstrators take part in a pro-Palestine protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. [Fehim Demir/EPA]
Members of Islamic organisations and trade unions demand that the unloading of goods from Israel be halted in the port of Durban, South Africa. [Rogan Ward/Reuters]
People gather during a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinian people in Tehran, Iran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]
