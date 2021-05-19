Live

Photos: No let-up in Israeli bombardment of Gaza, 219 killed

Israel drops 122 bombs in 25 minutes on Tuesday night as it continues air campaign on besieged enclave.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health building in Gaza which was heavily damaged by an Israeli bombardment in Gaza City earlier this week. [Anas Baba/AFP]
19 May 2021

Israeli fighter jets continued to pummel the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday, flattening residential buildings and killing at least four Palestinians, including a journalist.

The Israeli military dropped 122 bombs on Gaza in 25 minutes on Tuesday night, the Times of Israel reported.

The raids, which began at 10pm local time, targeted an underground Hamas tunnel network in Gaza, the website said, quoting military spokesman, Hidai Zilberman.

At least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Gaza since the latest violence flared on May 10. About 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Twelve people in Israel have died, including two children, while at least 300 Israelis have been wounded.

Members of the al-Astal family, whose house was among the seven destroyed overnight, said a warning missile struck the building five minutes before its bombardment.

Fifty schools in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli air raids over the past week, according to Save the Children, affecting a total of 41,897 children.

Three further schools have been damaged in Israel by rockets fired from Gaza, according to UNICEF.

Mourners wait to pray over the body of Yousef Abu Hussein, an al-Aqsa radio reporter, during his funeral at the main mosque in Gaza. Abu Hussein was killed during an Israeli air strike on his house early on Wednesday morning. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Despite the escalating violence - now in its tenth day - diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers have failed to make much headway. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
The sister (R) and relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Shtawi, 19, cry during his funeral in Gaza City after he was killed in an Israeli air strike. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Suzy Ishkontana, 7, is kissed by her father, Riad Ishkontana, 42, at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Suzy and Riad were the only survivors from their family after an Israeli air strike destroyed their home in Gaza City early on Sunday, killing her mother and four siblings. The father and daughter were pulled alive from under the rubble after several hours. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Deafening air strikes and rocket fire once more shook Gaza overnight and early on Wednesday amid an international diplomatic push to broker a ceasefire after more than a week of bloodshed. [Said Khatib/AFP]
An elderly Palestinian man walks past a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians stand near the damage following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
A school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) where many displaced Palestinian families have sought refuge in Gaza City amid daily air strikes and bombardment by Israeli forces. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
People inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early on Wednesday, in Gaza City. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
