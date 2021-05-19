Photos: No let-up in Israeli bombardment of Gaza, 219 killed

Israeli fighter jets continued to pummel the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday, flattening residential buildings and killing at least four Palestinians, including a journalist.

The Israeli military dropped 122 bombs on Gaza in 25 minutes on Tuesday night, the Times of Israel reported.

The raids, which began at 10pm local time, targeted an underground Hamas tunnel network in Gaza, the website said, quoting military spokesman, Hidai Zilberman.

At least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in Gaza since the latest violence flared on May 10. About 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Twelve people in Israel have died, including two children, while at least 300 Israelis have been wounded.

Members of the al-Astal family, whose house was among the seven destroyed overnight, said a warning missile struck the building five minutes before its bombardment.

Fifty schools in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli air raids over the past week, according to Save the Children, affecting a total of 41,897 children.

Three further schools have been damaged in Israel by rockets fired from Gaza, according to UNICEF.