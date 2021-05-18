In Pictures: In show of unity, Palestinians go on strike

Shops were shuttered across cities in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and in villages and towns inside Israel as Palestinians observed a general strike to protest against occupation and Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the blockaded enclave.

The strike, which is supported by Hamas, the group running Gaza, and Fatah, the ruling party of the Palestinian Authority, led to the suspension of all economic activity and closure of educational institutions.

“It’s the first time in decades that we see Palestinians across the political divide take part in such a general strike,” said Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah.

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed and 1,500 wounded since Israel began its offensive on Gaza on May 10. Ten people in Israel have also died, including two children, in rocket attacks from Gaza.

Hamas said the rockets were fired in retaliation for plans of the forced expulsion of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli forces have also killed at least 21 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since last week.