In Pictures: Funerals and destruction as Israeli attacks continue

At least 198 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday, Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout reported.

Israeli air raids on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people early on Sunday, health authorities said.

About three children in Gaza have been wounded every hour since violence flared last Monday, according to Save the Children.

Ten Israelis have been killed as thousands of rockets have been fired from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deadly bombing of the Gaza Strip would continue “full force” – despite an international outcry.

Netanyahu – who faces a corruption trial and deadlock in forming a new government – said air raids would “take time”, adding his country “wants to levy a heavy price” on Gaza’s Hamas rulers.