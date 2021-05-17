Live

In Pictures: Funerals and destruction as Israeli attacks continue

Gaza health ministry says 16 women and 10 children among those killed on Sunday with more than 50 people wounded.

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
17 May 2021

At least 198 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday, Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout reported.

Israeli air raids on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people early on Sunday, health authorities said.

About three children in Gaza have been wounded every hour since violence flared last Monday, according to Save the Children.

Ten Israelis have been killed as thousands of rockets have been fired from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deadly bombing of the Gaza Strip would continue “full force” – despite an international outcry.

Netanyahu – who faces a corruption trial and deadlock in forming a new government – said air raids would “take time”, adding his country “wants to levy a heavy price” on Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, is treated by a medic at a hospital after being pulled from the rubble of a building after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, is treated by a medic at a hospital after being pulled from the rubble of a building after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal district during the massive Israeli bombardment. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal district during the massive Israeli bombardment. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Mourners pray over the bodies of 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Sanad Latifa/AP Photo]
Mourners pray over the bodies of 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Sanad Latifa/AP Photo]
Palestinians rescue a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed building following deadly Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Palestinians rescue a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed building following deadly Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Palestinian firefighters douse a huge fire at the Foamco mattress factory east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian firefighters douse a huge fire at the Foamco mattress factory east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Riyad Eshkuntana kisses his daughter Suzy's hand as they are treated at a hospital after being pulled from debris. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Riyad Eshkuntana kisses his daughter Suzy's hand as they are treated at a hospital after being pulled from debris. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave early on Monday. [Anas Baba/AFP]
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave early on Monday. [Anas Baba/AFP]
A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other media outlets. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other media outlets. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]

