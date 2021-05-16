In Pictures: World rallies in solidarity with Palestinians

Large demonstrations were held in cities around the world demanding an end to deadly Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip.

The protesters waved flags and signs saying “Free Palestine” and shouted “long live Intifada,” or uprising.

Several people also carried placards saying “Not in my name” and “Solidarity with Palestine”.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its seventh consecutive day with air raids early on Sunday killing at least 26 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

The worldwide solidarity marches coincided with Nakba Day, the day on which Palestinians around the world commemorate the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Nakba in Arabic means “catastrophe”.