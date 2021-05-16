Live

In Pictures: World rallies in solidarity with Palestinians

From New York and Madrid to Cape Town and Baghdad, thousands protested against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

A woman participates in a protest in support of Palestinians in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. [Juan Medina/Reuters]
16 May 2021

Large demonstrations were held in cities around the world demanding an end to deadly Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip.

The protesters waved flags and signs saying “Free Palestine” and shouted “long live Intifada,” or uprising.

Several people also carried placards saying “Not in my name” and “Solidarity with Palestine”.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its seventh consecutive day with air raids early on Sunday killing at least 26 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

The worldwide solidarity marches coincided with Nakba Day, the day on which Palestinians around the world commemorate the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Nakba in Arabic means “catastrophe”.

In Doha, Qatar, thousands gathered at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque waving flags and displaying solidarity with the people of Palestine. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
People march in a demonstration of solidarity through downtown Stuttgart, Germany. [Christoph Schmidt/dpa]
Iraqi demonstrators in Baghdad wave Palestinian flags during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people facing deadly attacks. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
In the United States, thousands of activists converged in New York City to rally in support of Palestinians bearing the brunt of the violence on the day Israeli air attacks levelled several buildings in the Gaza Strip. [Kevin Hagen/AP Photo]
South Africans demonstrate against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza outside Parliament in Cape Town. [Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Photo]
Women shout slogans to express solidarity with Palestinian people during a demonstration against Israel in Ankara, Turkey. [Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters]
Palestine supporters take part in a protest in Brussels, Belgium. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
Demonstrators express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Adaisseh village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
People demonstrate their support for the Palestinians in Paris, France. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
