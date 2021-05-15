Live

In Pictures: 11 Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank

Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators faced off with Israeli troops who shot and killed at least 11 people.

A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during a protest at the Hawara checkpoint near Nablus. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
15 May 2021

Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians who were protesting in the occupied West Bank against the occupation and ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators continued into the night on Friday in occupied East Jerusalem. Following Friday prayers, thousands of Palestinians protested in more than 200 locations across the West Bank.

On the outskirts of Ramallah, Nablus, and other towns and cities, hundreds of Palestinians protested against the Gaza campaign and Israeli actions in Jerusalem.

Waving Palestinian flags, they burned tyres and hurled stones at Israeli soldiers. More than 500 Palestinians were wounded across the territory, with protesters hit by Israeli live rounds and tear gas, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

At least 139 Palestinians, including 40 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. About 950 others have been wounded.

At least eight people in Israel were also killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel.

Israeli troops arrest a Palestinian protester during clashes at al-Jalamah checkpoint near the West Bank city of Jenin. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Palestinian men pull a wounded demonstrator to safety during clashes with Israeli security forces in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
The deaths on Friday took the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in confrontations in the West Bank to at least 13 since Monday. [Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA]
Following Friday prayers, thousands of Palestinians protested in more than 200 locations across the West Bank. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Israeli troops arrest a Palestinian protester during clashes at al-Jalamah checkpoint near the West Bank city of Jenin. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Early on Saturday, thousands of worshippers coming from morning prayers in Nablus joined a large march in the city denouncing the Israeli occupation and the latest deadly bombings in Gaza. [Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA]
Israeli soldiers take aim during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the centre of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Ismail Tobasi, 25, in the West Bank village of al-Riheieh, near Hebron. [Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA]
Clashes continue over the forced eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in favour of Jewish families. [Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA]
