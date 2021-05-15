In Pictures: 11 Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians who were protesting in the occupied West Bank against the occupation and ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators continued into the night on Friday in occupied East Jerusalem. Following Friday prayers, thousands of Palestinians protested in more than 200 locations across the West Bank.

On the outskirts of Ramallah, Nablus, and other towns and cities, hundreds of Palestinians protested against the Gaza campaign and Israeli actions in Jerusalem.

Waving Palestinian flags, they burned tyres and hurled stones at Israeli soldiers. More than 500 Palestinians were wounded across the territory, with protesters hit by Israeli live rounds and tear gas, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

At least 139 Palestinians, including 40 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. About 950 others have been wounded.

At least eight people in Israel were also killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel.