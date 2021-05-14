Live

In Pictures: Cali – The epicentre of protests in Colombia

‘Resistance Port’ is one of the biggest barricades in Cali and one of the areas where police have clashed with protesters.

A small police station that was burned during the early days of the protest has been adapted as a &#39;popular library&#39; in the neighbourhood of San Antonio. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
By Mauricio Morales
Cali, Colombia – Cali has become the epicentre of anti-government protests since April 28 over a tax reform proposal by President Ivan Duque’s right-wing government that intends to tax basic goods and food for an already impoverished working class struggling through the pandemic.

The streets of Cali, the third largest city of Colombia with almost 2.5 million inhabitants, have witnessed intense police violence and alleged human rights violations.

According to Temblores, an independent human rights NGO that has been documenting the protests, 47 civilians have been allegedly killed by Colombian police including 32 in Cali; while the state prosecution office says the number is 27.

The protests, which started over the tax proposal, now aim to address economic and social inequality, the handling of the pandemic and the deaths of civilians at the hands of police since the unrest began.

Protesters have build roadblocks and barricades around the city that they are calling “resistance points”. In Siloé, one of Cali’s most neglected and poor neighbourhoods, the barricade has become the scene of violent clashes.

On Wednesday, tensions eased for a community lunch and open speeches. At “Resistance Port”, one of the biggest barricades in the city, the day was filled with music and tributes to the protesters who have been killed. The day passed peacefully.

The protesters say they will not move until their demands are met. Meanwhile, their barricades are blocking some of the entry roads into the city, causing fuel and other shortages.

Street graffiti reads 'The dead are not negotiable' near the Siloé barricade north of Cali. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators manning the barricades and neighbours share a community lunch. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Bullet casings found in the Siloé neighbourhood of Cali are from weapons fired by the Colombian Police, according to protesters. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
A protester in Cali claims he was injured in his left leg by police gunfire. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Near Cali's University of Valle, the biggest public university in the southwest of Colombia, protesters face off with anti-riot army units. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
University of Valle students and protesters celebrate as soldiers leave the barricade near the university. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Protesters stand by the barricade of Puerto Rellena in the north of Colombia, known to protesters as 'Resistance Port'. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Protesters lie on the ground commemorating those killed in recent demonstrations in Colombia. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
At the 'Resistance Port' barricade, the largest in Cali, protesters gathered to dance and commemorate those killed. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Members of Indigenous communities were among protesters to gather at 'Resistance Port' barricade in Cali. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Chalk outlines of figures commemorated protesters killed in demonstrations against tax reform, social inequity, the handling of the pandemic and police brutality. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
Women from Colombia's Pacific coast sing traditional songs to the departed, as part of a commemoration for protesters killed in the Colombian demonstrations. [Mauricio Morales/Al Jazeera]
