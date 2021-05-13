Live

In Pictures: Eid al-Fitr 2021 amid coronavirus and conflict

Eid is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweets.

Pakistani Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid a coronavirus outbreak in Karachi. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
13 May 2021

Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr with masks and prayers, as conflicts and coronavirus restrictions cast shadows over the festival’s mass gatherings and family reunions.

Many COVID-hit countries, including Pakistan, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, imposed curbs, shut shops and even some mosques – though the numbers out praying were higher than in 2020 when lockdowns all but cancelled events.

“(We are) very lucky that we can pray together this year when we couldn’t do it last year,” said Tri Haryati Ningsih, 53, at the Dian al-Mahri mosque in the Indonesian city of Depok, south of the capital Jakarta.

“Hopefully, the coronavirus will pass quickly and we can always worship together,” she added.

In a typical year, millions would travel to their hometowns to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with their families, and crowd into markets and malls sharing greetings and sweets.

Many Muslims also marked Eid under the shadow of conflict.

In Gaza, the usual excitement of Eid turned to mourning for some after a heavy night of Israeli air strikes amid a fierce flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Medics on Wednesday put the death toll in the besieged enclave at 84 so far this week.

“Every year, we would dress up and make visits. This year we will not go anywhere,” said 20-year-old Basma Al-Farra in Khan Younis refugee camp.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire for Eid just days after a bombing that killed 80 people, most of them schoolgirls.

Some children in Kabul enjoyed the festival at an amusement park, shrieking with delight as they rode carousels and high-flying swings.

Muslim’s perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Islamic Centre Scotstoun in Glasgow, Scotland. [Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images]
Hui Muslim clerics wear masks as they gather in front of China's national flag before it is raised prior to Eid al-Fitr prayers at the historic Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China. [Kevin Frayer/Getty Images]
People take part in the Eid al-Fitr prayer amid a coronavirus lockdown outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. [Chris McGrath/Getty Images]
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Indonesian Muslims pray at al-Akbar mosque during Eid al-Fitr in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. [Didik Suhartono/Antara Foto/Reuters]
Worshippers carry a banner with the Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian demonstration after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran, Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Filipino Muslims attend the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr outside the Manila Golden Mosque, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Muslim women apply henna paste after performing Eid prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, in Nairobi, Kenya. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Muslim worshippers from the local Bengali community attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in a parking lot in Monza, near Milan, Italy. [Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images]
