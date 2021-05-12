Live

Inside Mumbai’s 2,000-bed ‘jumbo’ COVID hospital

The pop-up mega hospital in India’s financial capital is mounted with tents and metal partitions and looks like a war room.

A health worker brings an oxygen cylinder on a wheelchair at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
12 May 2021

Inside Mumbai’s BKC jumbo field hospital, a health worker adjusts the oxygen mask of a COVID-19 patient as doctors, nurses and specialists keep a close eye and monitor hundreds of sick people.

It has a capacity of more than 2,000 beds with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including intensive care units and beds with oxygen and ventilators. And it is mostly full.

Its doctors and nurses constantly monitor patients, holding the hands of some to calm them as they have problems breathing, or touching them to see how responsive they are.

In some cases, they help patients use a mobile phone to speak to family members, who are not allowed to visit.

India’s western Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is one of the country’s worst-hit states, grappling with a surge of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and made field facilities like BKC vital.

Maharashtra hit a peak at more than 68,000 daily cases last month, a number believed to be a significant undercount. It has since seen a decline in its declared new cases, reporting more than 37,000 infections during the latest week and 549 deaths.

Maharashtra, the country’s second-most populous state, has reported more than 5 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic and more than 75,000 deaths.

The BKC field hospital currently has 329 doctors and 330 nurses, said Dr Rajesh Dere, who is in charge of running the hospital. It has treated more than 22,600 COVID-19 patients since it was set up last May to provide free treatment and medicine.

“I think no hospital or very few hospitals could have managed at such a large scale,” Dere said.

A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A nurse poses for a photograph inside a ward at the hospital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Senior consultants monitor and evaluate each patient's medical condition remotely in the war room. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in an effort to calm him as he gets breathless. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A cleaner tosses aside a pair of sandals as she does her rounds at the BKC jumbo field hospital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Health workers attend to a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A health worker helps a patient speak on a mobile phone with her family in the high dependency unit of BKC jumbo field hospital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A health worker takes a water break at the mega hospital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Belongings of patients are seen at the field hospital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
