In Pictures: Global protests in solidarity with Palestinians

Large demonstrations held in big cities around the world in condemnation of Israel’s actions.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in London. [Toby Melville/Reuters]
12 May 2021

From New York and London to Karachi and Rabbat, thousands of people have gathered in big cities across the world to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Demonstrators on Tuesday also rallied to denounce the ongoing crackdown at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, as well as Israeli plans to forcefully expel Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

Some protesters carried banners reading “Free Palestine”, “Israel is a terrorist state”, and “Occupation No More”.

The Israeli raids on Gaza come after weeks of mounting tension over the looming forced expulsion of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem that Jewish settlers have been trying to expel them from for decades.

The situation escalated when Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City – the third-holiest site in Islam – and wounded hundreds of Palestinian worshippers during several days of violence. Protests broke out across the occupied territories and inside Israel. The Palestinian faction Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched rockets towards Israel.

Demonstrators march on Times Square in New York City to express their solidarity with Palestinians. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Protesters rallied outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
In Karachi, protesters took to the streets to denounce Israel's deadly air raids on Gaza. [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
People in London also expressed their solidarity with Palestinians. [Toby Melville/Reuters]
Protesters in Rabat carried Palestinian flags as they marched in Morocco's capital. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Pro-Palestinian supporters in New York marched near the Israeli consulate. [Eduardo Munoz/ Reuters]
Demonstrators in Ankara carried Turkish and Palestinian flags. [Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters]
People in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, rallied against Israel's actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Palestinian refugees at Mar Elias camp in Beirut, Lebanon also staged a protest. [Hussam Shbaro/Anadolu/Getty Images]
