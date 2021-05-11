Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Palestinians mourn loved ones as Israel pounds Gaza

Israel launches military offensive on Gaza Strip as more than two dozen Palestinians killed, including 9 children.

A mother carries her child in the street after the residential al-Jundi tower they live in was targeted by an Israeli drone in Gaza City [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A mother carries her child in the street after the residential al-Jundi tower they live in was targeted by an Israeli drone in Gaza City [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
By Hosam Salem
11 May 2021

Gaza Strip, Palestine – At least 26 people, including nine children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours in Israeli air strikes on the besieged coastal territory, with most of the casualties reported from Beit Hanoun town in the north.

According to the Gaza’s ministry of health, 122 others were wounded in the air raids that came after a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza landed in southern Israel. No Israeli casualties have been reported so far.

The developments capped a tumultuous day after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound –  Islam’s third holiest site – on Monday morning with tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets. At least 520 Palestinians were wounded, the Red Crescent said.

Occupied East Jerusalem has been on the boil in recent weeks over the potential forced expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Israeli forces continued to bombard different areas in Gaza, targeting sites in Khan Younis, al-Zaitoun neighbourhood and the al-Bureij refugee camp as part of an offensive it named “Guardians of the Wall”.

On early Tuesday morning, Israeli warplanes targeted a home in the al-Shati refugee camp, killing a mother and her disabled son.

A few hours later, a 13th-floor residential building in the Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City was also struck, leaving three Palestinians dead. Videos showed the residents fleeing from the al-Jundi building in panic, with children crying and hair greyed by rubble.

The Israeli military’s chief of staff has issued orders to continue the raids on the Gaza Strip – home to two million people. The military has fired around 130 rockets at targets in the Gaza Strip so far, and an estimated 15 members of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group have been killed, an army spokesperson said.

Dozens of Palestinians march in a funeral procession for Saber Suleiman, 39, and his sons Saber and Mohammed in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Dozens of Palestinians march in a funeral procession for Saber Suleiman, 39, and his sons Saber and Mohammed in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
A paramedic and other men carry the body of an Islamic Jihad member on a stretcher after he was killed in his apartment in the al-Jundi building in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A paramedic and other men carry the body of an Islamic Jihad member on a stretcher after he was killed in his apartment in the al-Jundi building in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians perform funeral prayers for Suleiman and his two sons. Mohammed was 16. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians perform funeral prayers for Suleiman and his two sons. Mohammed was 16. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
The children of Saber Suleiman cry at their father and older brothers' funerals, saying: “Why did you leave us?” [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
The children of Saber Suleiman cry at their father and older brothers' funerals, saying: “Why did you leave us?” [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A lightly wounded girl stands in the street with her mother, her hair streaked grey from the rubble, after the al-Jundi tower was targeted. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A lightly wounded girl stands in the street with her mother, her hair streaked grey from the rubble, after the al-Jundi tower was targeted. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A woman, flanked by her two sons, covers her mouth in shock as she looks on in Rimal, Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A woman, flanked by her two sons, covers her mouth in shock as she looks on in Rimal, Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Men hug the remaining children of Saber Suleiman during his funeral as they stand over the burial ground in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Men hug the remaining children of Saber Suleiman during his funeral as they stand over the burial ground in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A paramedic carries a barefoot girl who lived in the al-Jundi residential building in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A paramedic carries a barefoot girl who lived in the al-Jundi residential building in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A mother and daughter step into a car after fleeing their apartment in the al-Jundi residential building in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A mother and daughter step into a car after fleeing their apartment in the al-Jundi residential building in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israeli police chase a cameraman covering the raid on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa compound. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Photos: Jordan in the grip of ‘severe’ drought

Rains were massively reduced, totalling just 60 percent of normal fall, an expert said [Khalil Mazraawi/AFP]

In Pictures: ‘Garden of Eden’ marshes threatened by sewage

Wastewater is discharged into the Iraqi marshes in the southern district of Chibayish. [Asaad Niazi/AFP]

Photos: Palestinians vow to save Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian amid ongoing confrontations as Palestinian families face eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Most Read

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

France: Macron gov’t, soldiers clash over ‘civil war’ warning

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to be challenged by far-right Marine Le Pen in next year&#39;s election [Benoit Tessier/Reuters] (Reuters)

24 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

A Palestinian woman reacts outside a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip [Mohamed Abed/AFP]

Occupied East Jerusalem: Forced expulsions and raids on Al-Aqsa

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday [Mahmoud Illean/AP]