In Pictures: Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday and fired rubber-coated rounds, tear gas, and sound bombs at Palestinian worshippers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 180 Palestinians were wounded, of whom more than 80 were hospitalised, including one person in critical condition.

Potential forced expulsions of Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem sparked demonstrations that Israeli security forces have heavily cracked down on during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Videos showed tear gas canisters fired into the Qibly mosque and stun grenades were shot towards female Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque itself.

The latest violence comes as occupied East Jerusalem braces for a planned Jewish nationalist march through the city later on Monday. The annual “Jerusalem Day” parade marks the day East Jerusalem was occupied in 1967 and later annexed by Israel – a move not recognised by most of the international community.