In Pictures: Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa compound

Scores of Palestinians wounded after Israeli police move in on protesters in East Jerusalem.

Israeli police chase a cameraman covering the raid on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa compound. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
10 May 2021

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday and fired rubber-coated rounds, tear gas, and sound bombs at Palestinian worshippers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 180 Palestinians were wounded, of whom more than 80 were hospitalised, including one person in critical condition.

Potential forced expulsions of Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem sparked demonstrations that Israeli security forces have heavily cracked down on during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Videos showed tear gas canisters fired into the Qibly mosque and stun grenades were shot towards female Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque itself.

The latest violence comes as occupied East Jerusalem braces for a planned Jewish nationalist march through the city later on Monday. The annual “Jerusalem Day” parade marks the day East Jerusalem was occupied in 1967 and later annexed by Israel – a move not recognised by most of the international community.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says 180 Palestinians have been wounded and its medical teams were prevented from accessing the scene of the violence. At least 80 people were hospitalised. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
Tensions have escalated in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to "exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly" in occupied East Jerusalem. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
Israeli security forces search Palestinians at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
Monday's violence at the Al-Aqsa compound came after days of mounting tensions between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli police fired stun grenades, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at hundreds of Palestinians. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A Palestinian helps a wounded man after Israeli forces raided Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
A Palestinian confronts an Israeli policeman by the entrance to Jerusalem's Old City. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
Israeli security forces were deployed on rooftops in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters]
