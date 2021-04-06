Live

In Pictures: Hunt for survivors after deadly Indonesian cyclone

Hospitals, bridges and thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed by the storm in Indonesia and East Timor.

Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of the military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia. [Rofinus Monteiro/AP Photo]
6 Apr 2021

Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that has killed dozens.

Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides.

At least 8,424 people were displaced, nearly 2,000 buildings including a hospital impacted, and more than 100 homes heavily damaged by the cyclone, which moved over the Indian Ocean by Tuesday morning, headed towards northern Australia.

Weather agency head Dwikorita Karnawati said once-rare tropical cyclones were happening more often in Indonesia and climate change could be to blame.

“Seroja is the first time we’re seeing tremendous impact because it hit the land. It’s not common,” she told a news conference.

President Joko Widodo held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to speed up evacuation and relief efforts and the restoration of power.

“If we cannot reach there by road, I ask that we swiftly open the access by sea as well as by air,” the president said, adding extreme weather had hampered aid distribution.

Workers raise an electricity pole to restore power to a flood-affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia. [Rofinus Monteiro/AP Photo]
Residents take refuge at an evacuation centre after fleeing their damaged homes in Dili, East Timor, as torrential rains triggered floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor. [Valentino Dariel Sousa/AFP]
Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris left by a landslide in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighbouring East Timor. [Rofinus Monteiro/AP Photo]
Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have left dozens of people dead or missing while displacing thousands. [Ricko Wawo/AP Photo]
People queue up to cross a makeshift bridge at a village affected by floods on Adonara Island, East Flores, Indonesia. [Rofinus Monteiro/AP Photo]
Rescuers search for bodies in an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province. [Reuters]
A man wheels his bicycle through roads damaged by floods after heavy rains in Dili, East Timor. [Lirio da Fonseca/Reuters]
This general view shows debris left behind in the town of Adonara in East Flores. [Joy Christian/AFP]
The disaster agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians - nearly half of the country's population - live in areas at risk of landslides. [Ricko Wawo/AP Photo]
