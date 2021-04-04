Live

In Pictures: Millions mark Easter under COVID-19 restrictions

Pope Francis urged his coronavirus-weary flock to not lose hope even through the continued ‘dark months’ of the pandemic.

Cardinals and bishops arrive to attend the pope's Easter Mass at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. [Filippo Monteforte/Pool/Reuters]
Millions of Christians around the world celebrated a second Easter under coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, as nations tried to control worrying COVID-19 surges.

Despite vaccine rollouts gathering pace in many countries, dramatic spikes in cases have forced the reimposition of restrictions.

Pope Francis celebrated Easter morning mass at St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican under a strict lockdown over the weekend.

Before his mass, he delivered a message of hope and renewal.

“It is always possible to begin anew because there is a new life that God can awaken in us in spite of all our failures,” Francis said during Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday.

“From the rubble of our hearts, God can create a work of art; from the ruined remnants of our humanity, God can prepare a new history.”

Tighter curbs have come into effect in Belgium as well as in France, where authorities are scrambling to deal with a serious spike in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in Paris.

Across the Atlantic, Canada crossed the threshold of one million coronavirus cases as it battled a new wave of infections, forcing several provinces to tighten restrictions before the Easter weekend.

And celebrations have been dampened in South America too, where Brazil is in the grip of a devastating outbreak likely fuelled by a more contagious variant.

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. [Filippo Monteforte/Pool/Reuters]
People wear face masks as they attend an Easter Sunday mass service in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As the country eased its COVID-19 control measures, large congregations such as conferences and religious gathering are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing and the mandatory wearing of face masks. [Annice Lyn/Getty Images]
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, centre, burns incense around the Stone of Anointing during an Easter vigil mass on Holy Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
Christian devotees attend an Easter mass at St Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
A priest holds an Easter mass at St Elya Chaldean Church amid the coronavirus outbreak in Baghdad, Iraq. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
People attend an Easter Sunday Mass at the St Joseph's Cathedral in Hanoi, Vietnam. [Thanh Hue/Reuters]
Christian devotees attend an Easter mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Pakistan. [Arif Ali/AFP]
An Easter celebration mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia. [Pavel Golovkin/Reuters]
A worshipper wearing a face mask to prevent the coronavirus spread holds a candle during the Easter Vigil Mass at the St Trinity Church in Tverecius, Lithuania. [Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo]
