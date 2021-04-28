Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Protests against Chad’s new military leadership turn deadly

At least five people killed in Chad as thousands demand a return to civilian rule.

People protest in Chad's capital N'Djamena against miltary rule. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
People protest in Chad's capital N'Djamena against miltary rule. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
28 Apr 2021

Demonstrations turned deadly as thousands protested in Chad against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of late President Idriss Deby who was killed last week by rebels.

The military-led government said on Wednesday at least five people died in the protests, but a local NGO reported nine fatalities – seven in the capital and two in the south. The Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights said 36 people were also wounded and 12 arrested.

The opposition coalition called for the demonstrations despite a ban on protests. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, and there were also demonstrations in other parts of the nation.

Demonstrators carried signs demanding that power be handed to civilians. The protesters also ransacked a petrol station and burned tyres throughout N’Djamena.

Chad’s military announced on April 20 that Deby had been mortally wounded during a visit to troops north of the capital, who were battling an anti-Deby rebel group. The announcement of his death came just hours after he had been confirmed the winner of presidential elections held earlier in April.

The military then appointed a council to lead an 18-month transition to new elections, putting Deby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, 37, in charge of Chad in the first change of power in more than three decades.

The appointment of the younger Deby provoked an immediate outcry from both Chad’s political opposition and the rebel forces blamed for his father’s killing. The rebels threatened to attack the capital after the military government said it will not negotiate with them.

The opposition coalition called for the demonstrations despite a ban on protests. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
The opposition coalition called for the demonstrations despite a ban on protests. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The new military government said at least five people died in the protests. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
The new military government said at least five people died in the protests. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Police were deployed in N'Djamena to break up the demonstrations. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Police were deployed in N'Djamena to break up the demonstrations. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Police fire tear gas in the capital to disperse small groups of demonstrators. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Police fire tear gas in the capital to disperse small groups of demonstrators. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
A local NGO, the Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights, reported nine fatalities - seven in the capital and two in the south. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
A local NGO, the Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights, reported nine fatalities - seven in the capital and two in the south. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
The Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights said 36 people were also wounded and 12 arrested. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
The Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights said 36 people were also wounded and 12 arrested. [Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Chadian police clash with opposition protesters in N'Djamena. [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
Chadian police clash with opposition protesters in N'Djamena. [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
Police patrol N'Djamena after clashes erupted with opposition protesters. [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
Police patrol N'Djamena after clashes erupted with opposition protesters. [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: First supermoon of 2021 lights up the sky

A jet is silhouetted by the rising moon as it approaches Louisville International Airport in the US state of Kentucky. [Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]

Photos: Mass funeral pyres reflect India’s COVID tragedy

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Photos: COVID patients beg for oxygen outside India’s hospitals

Most hospitals in India are not equipped with independent plants that generate oxygen directly for patients, primarily because they require an uninterrupted power supply, which is a rarity in many states. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters

Israeli police stand in position as a stun grenade explodes by the gate to Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Most Read

India surpasses 200,000 COVID deaths amid record spike: Live news

Relatives carry a woman who fainted after seeing the body of her husband at a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad [Ajit Solanki/AP]

WHO says ‘perfect storm’ of conditions led to India COVID surge

A relative of a patient who died of COVID-19, mourns outside a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]

US Navy says it fired warning shots at Iranian vessels in Gulf

In this photo released by the US Navy, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55, center, approaches the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) bow forcing it to conduct a defensive maneuver, on April 2, 2021 [Handout/US Navy via AFP]

Sri Lanka cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public

A burqa-clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman in the capital, Colombo [File: Eranga Jayawardena/AP]