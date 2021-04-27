Live

First supermoon of 2021 lights up the sky

Making its closest approach to Earth, the bigger and brighter ‘supermoon’ has delighted sky-watchers.

A jet is silhouetted by the rising moon as it approaches Louisville International Airport in the US state of Kentucky. [Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]
27 Apr 2021

The first of at least two supermoons of 2021 appeared on Monday, lighting up the night sky around the world.

It is also known as a pink moon, after the pink phlox that blooms in springtime, although it is pink in name only.

The moon’s orbit around the Earth is elliptical, making the distance between the two bodies change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to Earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual and thus is described as a “supermoon”.

The full moon has other names as well, including the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

According to Brian McNoldy, an atmospheric scientist from the University of Miami in the US, exceptionally high tides are common when the moon is closest to Earth.

“Right now, we’re in the phase of an 18.6-year lunar cycle that lessens the moon’s influence on the oceans. The result can make it seem like the coastal flooding risk has levelled off, and that can make sea-level rise less obvious,” McNoldy said.

The next supermoon will occur on May 26 – the closest supermoon of the year at 357,463km (222,117 miles) away from the Earth.

The full moon rises over the skyline of New York City, US. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
The supermoon rising behind a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Fishermen collect their nets under the 'pink' supermoon in the town of Puerto Caimito, Panama. [Bienvenido Velasco/EPA]
The supermoon over the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain. [Lavandeira Jr. /EPA]
The full moon, also known as a supermoon, rises over Halle, Belgium. [Yves Herman/Reuters]
The supermoon behind sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. [Matthias Rietschel/Reuters]
The pink moon rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, capital of the UK. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
The supermoon rises over Havana, Cuba. [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
The pink moon sets behind the Eiffel Tower and statues of Pegasus Held By Fame on the Pont Alexandre III Bridge, in Paris, France. [Sam Tarling/Getty Images]
Sheep graze as the full moon sets behind Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain. [Toby Melville/Reuters]
