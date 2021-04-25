Live

Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem

Palestinians condemn ‘growing incitement by far-right Israeli settler groups advocating for the killing of Arabs’.

Israeli police stand in position as a stun grenade explodes by the gate to Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
25 Apr 2021

The Israeli police and Palestinians clashed outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls overnight into Sunday as tensions flared during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nightly clashes spilled into the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. Some Palestinians threw stones and bottles as police on horseback dispersed the crowds, though the violence appeared less intense than on previous nights.

The protests spread to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border. The Israeli military said it dispersed hundreds of Palestinians, some throwing rocks and burning tyres.

There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings.

A series of videos posted online have also shown young Arabs attacking ultraorthodox Jews, and Jewish hardliners taking to the streets to bully Arabs.

A march into the heart of Arab East Jerusalem by hundreds of supporters of far-right Jewish nationalist group Lehava added fuel to the fire.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion told public radio he was in talks with Palestinian community leaders in East Jerusalem “to end this pointless violence” and he had tried to cancel Thursday’s far-right march.

The office of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned “the growing incitement by far-right Israeli settler groups advocating for the killing of Arabs”.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned “racist attacks” by Israelis against Palestinians in East Jerusalem, and called for “international action to protect them”.

“Jerusalem is a red line and touching it, is playing with fire,” he warned.

Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israeli police detain a Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City. There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israeli police officers patrol during tension with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Old City. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
Tension is higher than usual in the holy city following protests by Palestinian youth angered with curbs on gathering during the Muslim holy month and by Israelis enraged by recent Palestinian street attacks on religious Jews. [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu]
Palestinians gathered in front of Bab al-Amud (Damascus Gate ) perform Tarawih prayer in Old Town district in East Jerusalem. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
A member of Israeli border police aims his weapon as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres at the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank town of Ramallah and Jerusalem, during protests in support of demonstrators in Jerusalem. [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Palestinians chant slogans as they burn tyres during a rally in Gaza City, in support of demonstrators in Jerusalem. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian demonstrators sit behind a barricade during anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Mounted Israeli security forces chase away Palestinians gathering in Jerusalem's Old City. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]
