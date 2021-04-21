Live

Joy, tears, calls for change after Floyd verdict

The jury delivered its verdict less than a year after former white police officer Chauvin killed the 46-year-old Black man last May.

Demonstrators gather outside Cup Foods to celebrate the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Demonstrators gather outside Cup Foods to celebrate the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
21 Apr 2021

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the case of George Floyd’s death, which set off worldwide protests, violence and a re-examination of racism and policing in the United States.

The jury delivered its verdict on Tuesday, less than a year after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the 46-year-old Black man down with a knee to his neck last May.

After the decision, crowds across the country celebrated, honking car horns, streaming through the streets with signs of Floyd’s face and breaking down in tears. But the joy was tinged with the realisation that much work remains to be done to bring about lasting change.

In Houston’s Third Ward, a historically Black neighbourhood where Floyd grew up, James Walker, 39, called the verdict bittersweet.

Floyd’s “life is still gone. I wouldn’t call it a celebration. Let’s call it a premature step for what needs to be for everybody … I’m happy for the outcome,” Walker said.

Chiara Campbell, left, Nyasia Thompson, centre, and Jaylah Lesesne, right, embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three counts in the death of George Floyd. [Ben Gray/AP Photo]
Chiara Campbell, left, Nyasia Thompson, centre, and Jaylah Lesesne, right, embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three counts in the death of George Floyd. [Ben Gray/AP Photo]
London Williams, 31, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, bursts into tears after hearing that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death case. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
London Williams, 31, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, bursts into tears after hearing that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death case. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Ingrid Noel, 51, left, weeps on the shoulder of Robert Bolden, at a rally outside the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. [Brittainy Newman/AP Photo]
Ingrid Noel, 51, left, weeps on the shoulder of Robert Bolden, at a rally outside the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. [Brittainy Newman/AP Photo]
Lisa Robinson of Washington reacts after the verdict in Minneapolis in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Lisa Robinson of Washington reacts after the verdict in Minneapolis in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Aniya A motions as she walks through Times Square in New York after Derek Chauvin was found guilty. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Aniya A motions as she walks through Times Square in New York after Derek Chauvin was found guilty. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, left, and lawyer Ben Crump raise their hands in triumph during a news conference after the murder conviction. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, left, and lawyer Ben Crump raise their hands in triumph during a news conference after the murder conviction. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
People cheer in the wake of the verdict. [Morry Gash/AP Photo]
People cheer in the wake of the verdict. [Morry Gash/AP Photo]
Joseph Ravago wipes tears from the eyes of Kamaile Elderts in Washington, after the verdict in Minneapolis. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Joseph Ravago wipes tears from the eyes of Kamaile Elderts in Washington, after the verdict in Minneapolis. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
People gather inside a convenience store in the Houston neighbourhood where George Floyd grew up to listen to the verdict. [David J Phillip/AP Photo]
People gather inside a convenience store in the Houston neighbourhood where George Floyd grew up to listen to the verdict. [David J Phillip/AP Photo]
People celebrate in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict was announced. [Morry Gash/AP Photo]
People celebrate in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict was announced. [Morry Gash/AP Photo]
A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues in Los Angeles after the guilty verdict was announced. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues in Los Angeles after the guilty verdict was announced. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

