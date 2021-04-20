Live

Older Korean Americans fearful amid anti-Asian attacks

Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps in and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian senior citizens.

Hyung Oh Kim, an 85-year-old immigrant from South Korea, and wife, Ki Sook, 77, in their apartment in the Koreatown neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Amid the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes, Kim, who came to the States in 1989 with his wife and children, asks himself whether he made the right decision these days. "I never had this type of fear before," said Kim. [Jae C. Hong/AP Photo]
20 Apr 2021

Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant living in an apartment complex in central Los Angeles, says he rarely leaves home these days. When he does, he carries a whistle with him; at least he could call for help if he were to be attacked.

Three floors up in the same building, Hyang Ran Kim, 74, waits for her daughter to pick her up. She is temporarily moving into her daughter’s place in a quieter neighbourhood in the suburbs. Kim says her daughter is worried about her safety.

Asian Americans have been the subjects of discrimination, threats and violence that have escalated in the past year because the coronavirus pandemic originated in Wuhan, China. Some have blamed former President Donald Trump for fanning flames of intolerance by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and “kung flu.”

People of Asian descent have been spit on, beaten and told to go back to where they came from. Reports of violence have been on the rise, most notably when a white gunman killed eight people, six of them Asian women, in a string of shootings at Atlanta area spas in mid-March. Four of the women were of Korean descent.

While police have not said that was a hate crime, overt examples of racism have surfaced, such as a surveillance video showing a man in New York City kicking an Asian American woman and stomping on her face while shouting anti-Asian slurs.

In Koreatown in Los Angeles, Denny Kim, a US Air Force veteran said he was beaten in February by two men who shouted slurs such as “ching chong” and “China virus.” Police were investigating it as a hate crime.

Discrimination against Asian groups has a long and ugly history dating back to California’s origins, from Chinese labourers exploited during construction of the transcontinental railway to the large number of Japanese immigrants and their American-born children herded into internment camps during World War II.

For Yong Sin Kim and his wife, who were quarantined in their small apartment for days after they tested positive for COVID-19, their confinement continues to avoid another virus – violence.

“We don’t go out at all. We stay home all day as if we are locked up,” said Kim. “I can’t even think of going for a walk.”

Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, in her apartment in the Koreatown neighbourhood of Los Angeles. "My children tell me to be careful these days," said Kim. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant, in his apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Kim said he rarely leaves home these days. "I can't even think of going for a walk." [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Yong Sin Kim shows the whistle he carries with him attached to his keychain. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Hyang Ran Kim, 74, temporarily moved into her daughter's place in a quiet neighbourhood in the suburbs of Orange County. Kim said her daughter was worried about her safety amid the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Sung Hee Chae, 74, in her home in the Koreatown neighbourhood of Los Angeles. For Chae, it is about a six-minute walk to the nearest Korean grocery market. She said she does not go there alone anymore. "I wish all of us could get along fine regardless of the colour of skin. I feel sad...," Chae said. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Jen Ho Lee, 76, in her apartment in Los Angeles. "We should be united. We Asians can't stay silent," said Lee. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Keum Rye Sim, 80, in her flat in the Koreatown neighbourhood. Sim said she is not too worried because she does not leave her apartment these days. Her concerned son accompanies her to the doctor's office. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
American and South Korean flags are seen in the apartment of Keum Rye Sim. Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps up and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Harold Choo, 85, works as an apartment building manager. Although he has never been a hate crime victim, Choo said he is in constant fear amid the surge of anti-Asian violence. "When I go for a walk these days, I'm hyperaware of my surroundings," said Choo. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
An America flag sticker is posted on the door of Hyang Ran Kim's apartment in downtown Los Angeles. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
