Prince Philip funeral: Duke of Edinburgh laid to rest

A small, COVID restricted funeral took place for Prince Philip who died on April 9 aged 99.

Family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle. [Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP]
18 Apr 2021

Queen Elizabeth II bid farewell to her late husband, Prince Philip, at a royal funeral restricted by coronavirus rules.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on April 9, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests.

The queen, 94, seen for the first time since his death, cut a lone figure, sat in mourning black, with a white-trimmed, black face mask. Close family, also masked, sat socially distanced in the historic 15th-century Gothic chapel.

Philip, described by royals as “the grandfather of the nation”, was Britain’s longest-serving royal consort and was married to the queen for 73 years.

The last high-profile funeral of a senior royal was for the queen’s mother, who died in 2002, aged 101.

But unlike then, when more than one million people thronged outside Westminster Abbey in central London to watch the sombre pageant, the public was noticeably absent from Saturday’s ceremony.

The coronavirus pandemic forced hasty revisions to the well-rehearsed plans for the duke’s death, code-named “Operation Forth Bridge”, stripping back public elements to prevent large crowds from gathering.

Government guidelines limited the number of mourners, and a quartet performed hymns the duke chose himself in a barren nave stripped of seating.

The coffin is carried into the choir during the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. [Barnaby Fowler/Pool via AFP]
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip. [Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters]
Left to right, Britain's Prince William (Duke of Cambridge), Peter Phillips, Britain's Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex), Earl of Snowdon and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow the coffin during the funeral procession. [Aaron Chown/Pool via AFP]
Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 after being married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. [Alastair Grant/Pool via AP]
Prince Charles walks behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral. [Hannah McKay/Pool via Reuters]
The funeral procession makes its way past the Round Tower inside Windsor Castle. [Leon Neal/Pool via AP]
Members of the royal family follow the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession. [Leon Neal/Pool via AFP]
Members of the armed forces march before the ceremonial funeral procession. [Chris Jackson/Pool via AFP]
A single round of a gun salute was fired at 3pm (14:00 GMT) followed by a single round at 3:01pm to begin and end the National Minute Silence before the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, at The Tower of London. [Handout: CPL Ed Wright/RAF via EPA]
Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes its way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle. [Leon Neal/Pool via AP]
