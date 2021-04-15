Live

In Pictures

Gallery

The Chinese gymnastics school training children for Olympic glory

China has attracted legions of critics but has also made it one of the most successful Olympic nations.

Young gymnasts train at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. They are among the latest recruits to China's notoriously demanding state sports system. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts train at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. They are among the latest recruits to China's notoriously demanding state sports system. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
15 Apr 2021

Under the twin emblems of the Chinese flag and the Olympic rings, two boys dangle from the high bar in a cavernous gym – the cradle of China’s elite gymnasts.

Elsewhere, rows of children as young as four hold the splits and handstands under the watchful eye of coaches at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School in Xiantao, west of Wuhan.

They are among the latest recruits to China’s notoriously demanding state sports system, which has attracted legions of critics but has also made it one of the most successful Olympic nations.

Despite the tough nature of the drills, officials at the school say the focus is now on fun for the children – “happy gymnastics” – rather than the medal-obsessed ways.

“We are more relaxed now. In the past, we certainly hoped to produce lots of champions,” said deputy head teacher Liu Fen. “But now society and people’s minds are changing, so our training mode is also changing.”

The postponed Tokyo Olympics, starting in July this year, will be the culmination of years of training for China’s latest crop of top gymnasts.

The pressure to succeed is high after China’s gymnastics team failed to win a gold medal at Rio 2016 – just eight years after they dominated at Beijing 2008.

At the national training centre in the capital Beijing, the Chinese flag adorns a wall along with a red banner saying: “Win the Tokyo Olympics.”

Leading gymnasts pause training only to review their performances on tablets or take sips from water bottles.

There is little room for error. They bow to their coaches in apology if they are not up to scratch and bad performance is punished with extra weight training at the end of a long day.

For these athletes dreaming of gold at the Tokyo Games, this is a life they embarked upon at a young age.

Du Xiyun trains at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School in Xiantao, Hubei province. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Du Xiyun trains at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School in Xiantao, Hubei province. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Advertisement
Young gymnasts stretch their legs at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts stretch their legs at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Children have their temperature checked before the start of a class at the school. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Children have their temperature checked before the start of a class at the school. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
For these athletes dreaming of gold at the Tokyo Games, this is a life they embarked upon at a young age. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
For these athletes dreaming of gold at the Tokyo Games, this is a life they embarked upon at a young age. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts train against a wall at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. The postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are now due to start on July 23 this year, will be the defining moment for Chinese gymnasts who have trained relentlessly since as young as age four in the pursuit of gold. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts train against a wall at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. The postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are now due to start on July 23 this year, will be the defining moment for Chinese gymnasts who have trained relentlessly since as young as age four in the pursuit of gold. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Despite the tough nature of the drills, officials at the school say the focus is now on fun for the children. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Despite the tough nature of the drills, officials at the school say the focus is now on fun for the children. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Advertisement
Young gymnasts have dinner in the canteen at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts have dinner in the canteen at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
The Li Xiaoshuang school also provides academic lessons for its students but the main focus is afternoon training in the large gym. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
The Li Xiaoshuang school also provides academic lessons for its students but the main focus is afternoon training in the large gym. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts train at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
Young gymnasts train at the Li Xiaoshuang Gymnastics School. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
The pressure to succeed is high, after China's gymnastics team failed to win a gold medal at Rio 2016 - just eight years after they dominated at Beijing 2008. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
The pressure to succeed is high, after China's gymnastics team failed to win a gold medal at Rio 2016 - just eight years after they dominated at Beijing 2008. [Nicolas Asfouri/AFP]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Protests rage in US city over killing of Black man

Protesters confront state troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following the killing of Daunte Wright. [Nick Pfosi/Reuters]

In Pictures: Muslims start Ramadan under the shadow of pandemic

Muslims gather for prayers during the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Akbar Mosque in Surabaya, Indonesia. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]

In Pictures: Building the stage for the Qatar 2022 final

Lusail Stadium's ongoing secondary steel bracings going up, Lusail, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Almost heaven: West Virginia entices nature-loving remote workers

The goal is to leverage one of West Virginia's most appealing assets, its epic natural beauty, to stem the tide of population loss in the only state in the United States that has fewer residents now than in 1950 [File: Michael Virtanen/AP Photo]
Most Read

Is China really about to invade Taiwan?

Taiwan is stepping up its preparedness as it faces an escalating number of incursions into its airspace by Chinese aircraft [Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]

India records over 200,000 new COVID cases for the first time

A patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad [Amit Dave/Reuters]

India, Pakistan held secret talks on Kashmir in January: Reuters

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the region in full but rule only part of [File: Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

COVID variant pushes Cambodia to brink of ‘national tragedy’

Cambodia recently administered its1 1,000,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but cases have surged in the past few weeks, driven by the emergence of the UK variant [Mak Remissa/EPA]