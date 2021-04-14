Police in a suburb of the US city of Minneapolis fired gas canisters and flash-bang grenades as protesters rallied for the third consecutive night after a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was fatally shot by an officer during a weekend traffic stop.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn tried to chase the crowd away but some protesters picked up smoke canisters and threw them back towards police as others shot fireworks towards the patrolling officers.

A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds.

The shooting has sparked protests and unrest in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged over George Floyd’s death last year.

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot the Black man and the police chief who called the killing an apparent accident resigned on Tuesday in the face of the civil unrest.