US protesters rally for third night over killing of Black man

Third consecutive night of protests in Minneapolis after a 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot by police.

Protesters confront state troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following the killing of Daunte Wright. [Nick Pfosi/Reuters]
14 Apr 2021

Police in a suburb of the US city of Minneapolis fired gas canisters and flash-bang grenades as protesters rallied for the third consecutive night after a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was fatally shot by an officer during a weekend traffic stop.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn tried to chase the crowd away but some protesters picked up smoke canisters and threw them back towards police as others shot fireworks towards the patrolling officers.

A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds.

The shooting has sparked protests and unrest in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged over George Floyd’s death last year.

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot the Black man and the police chief who called the killing an apparent accident resigned on Tuesday in the face of the civil unrest.

Flowers are laid on a sign as protesters rally outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Protesters raise their arms as they confront state troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers during a march for Daunte Wright. [Nick Pfosi/Reuters]
Authorities advance on demonstrators gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
A police officer aims a tear gas launcher while standing guard at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions fired by police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
A police officer pepper sprays demonstrators protesting against the shooting of Daunte Wright near the Brooklyn Center police. [Scott Olson/Getty Images]
Demonstrators use umbrellas to shield themselves against tear gas and pepper balls outside the Brooklyn Center police station. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]
The police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist during a scuffle following a routine traffic stop and the police chief who called the slaying an apparent accident resigned on Tuesday in the face of civil unrest. [Scott Olson/Getty Images]
President Joe Biden called the killing 'tragic' but urged calm as authorities conduct an investigation. [Scott Olson/Getty Images]
