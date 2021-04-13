Lusail, Qatar – With a capacity of 80,000, Lusail Stadium will be the biggest tournament venue for the 2022 World Cup that takes place in Qatar from November next year.

The stadium – one of eight venues for the tournament – will host a total of 10 matches, including the final and matches during every stage of the event.

Tournament organisers told Al Jazeera the stadium is set for completion “by the end of 2021”, adding its “concrete works, steel superstructure installation and the roof big lift have been completed”.

“The venue’s turf was planted in the precinct’s turf farm in August 2020, with inspections indicating good growth progress and overall health.”

The stadium’s design is inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the “fanar” lantern.

To deliver on the legacy commitments by the organising committee, Lusail Stadium will feature a school, housing, shops, food outlets and health clinics after the end of the World Cup.

A community football pitch will also be built within the premises.

Some installations will be removed from the stadium “to make way for these new amenities”, according to a stadium factsheet produced by Qatar 2022 organisers.

The tournament will be played in November and December next year to avoid Qatar’s summer heat, where temperatures often go past 40C (104F) during the day.