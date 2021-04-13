Live

Lusail Stadium: Building the stage for the Qatar 2022 final

Lusail Stadium, which will host 10 matches, including the final, is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Lusail Stadium's ongoing secondary steel bracings going up, Lusail, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By 
Sorin Furcoi and 
Faras Ghani
13 Apr 2021

Lusail, Qatar – With a capacity of 80,000, Lusail Stadium will be the biggest tournament venue for the 2022 World Cup that takes place in Qatar from November next year.

The stadium – one of eight venues for the tournament – will host a total of 10 matches, including the final and matches during every stage of the event.

Tournament organisers told Al Jazeera the stadium is set for completion “by the end of 2021”, adding its “concrete works, steel superstructure installation and the roof big lift have been completed”.

“The venue’s turf was planted in the precinct’s turf farm in August 2020, with inspections indicating good growth progress and overall health.”

The stadium’s design is inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the “fanar” lantern.

To deliver on the legacy commitments by the organising committee, Lusail Stadium will feature a school, housing, shops, food outlets and health clinics after the end of the World Cup.

A community football pitch will also be built within the premises.

Some installations will be removed from the stadium “to make way for these new amenities”, according to a stadium factsheet produced by Qatar 2022 organisers.

The tournament will be played in November and December next year to avoid Qatar’s summer heat, where temperatures often go past 40C (104F) during the day.

The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final on December 21, 2022, which is also Qatar National Day. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
According to tournament organisers, the stadium’s concrete works, steel superstructure installation and the roof big lift have been completed. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The stadium entrances, interior finishes and progress in concourses, skyboxes and lounges are nearing completion, as are the mechanical, engineering, plumbing and finishing works. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The construction site is said to conserve 40 percent more freshwater than conventional stadium developments. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar's treatment of its migrant workers has been under the spotlight ever since it was awarded hosting rights in 2010. Tournament organisers have said: "Compliance with ... all relevant Qatari laws will be a prerequisite to the selection and retention by the SC of its contractors and sub-contractors." [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The roof membrane is under fabrication, to be installed after completion of the ongoing secondary steel bracings. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Lusail Stadium is located in the city of Lusail, about 20km (12 miles) from the capital Doha's city centre. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
To deliver on the legacy commitments by the organising committee, Lusail Stadium will feature a school, housing, shops, food outlets and health clinics after the end of the World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The stadium entrances, interior finishes and progress in concourses, skyboxes and lounges are nearing completion, as are the mechanical, engineering, plumbing and finishing works. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A material called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) protects the stadium from warm winds, keeps out dust, and allows in enough light for the pitch to grow while providing shade to reduce the burden on the stadium’s air conditioning. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The stadium - one of the eight venues for the tournament - will host 10 matches, including the final and games during every stage of the event. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
