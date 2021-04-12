Live

Protests erupt in Minneapolis after police shoot, kill Black man

Protests broke out Sunday night after police fatally shot a young Black man in a suburb of Minneapolis.

A protester confronts a police officer near the site where Duante Wright's family said he was shot and killed by local law enforcement, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]
12 Apr 2021

Protests have broken out near the US city of Minneapolis after the police fatally shot Duante Wright, a young Black man, with police using tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd at Brooklyn Center on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old Black man’s mother told a crowd earlier on Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported.

Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son’s girlfriend told her he had been shot.

The shooting comes as former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis. Floyd’s killing sparked months of protests in the US against racism and police brutality and attracted international outrage.

Photos from the protests showed men stomping on the windshield of a police cruiser. Police fired nonlethal rounds to try to disperse the protesters, according to the Star Tribune.

After about an hour, the police presence eased, and the crowd lit candles and wrote messages such as “Justice for Daunte Wright” in chalk on the street.

But clashes broke out again soon after as another group of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and were met with teargas and flash bangs.

‘Tragic’

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is “investigating an officer-involved shooting incident” in Brooklyn Center but declined to identify the victim.

According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation. When they discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to take him into custody.

He got back into his car, and one of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver, who died at the scene.

A female passenger in the car suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and was transported to a local hospital, said the statement, which did not identify the woman.

Brooklyn City mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting “tragic”.

“We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force,” he wrote on Twitter.

Protesters raise their hands near the site where Duante Wright's family said he was shot and killed by local law enforcement, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]
A demonstrator confronts police during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed Duante Wright, in Brooklyn Center. [Nick Pfosi/Reuters]
Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]
Family and friends of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center. Wright's family told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]
A man stomps the windshield of a police cruiser as people protest after Brooklyn Center police shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. [Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP]
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is "investigating an officer-involved shooting incident" in Brooklyn Center but declined to identify the victim. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]
People tend to a man who was shot by a rubber bullet as protesters clashed with police in Brooklyn Center. [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]
A police officer stands guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department. [Nick Pfosi/Reuters]
Police officers in riot gear fire tear gas in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Station. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]
People take cover as police fires tear gas in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Station. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]
