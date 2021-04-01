Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Japan’s famed cherry blossoms bloom early as climate warms

Cherry-blossom season, or Sakura, arrives earlier than expected as experts link the phenomenon to climate change.

A woman takes a selfie with cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Meguro River in Tokyo. [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
A woman takes a selfie with cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Meguro River in Tokyo. [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
1 Apr 2021

Japan’s cherry trees are reaching full bloom in record time this year, the national weather agency has said, linking the early Sakura season to the world’s warming climate.

In the ancient capital of Kyoto, cherry blossoms hit their peak on March 26, about 10 days sooner than average and the earliest since the government started recording in 1953.

“Our studies have shown that the start of cherry blossom season is closely linked with the average temperature in February and March,” said Shunji Ambe, a Japan Meteorological Agency official.

“Our observations of plant life show that spring phenomena (such as cherry and plum blossoms) tend to take place earlier, while autumn phenomena are delayed,” he said in an email on Wednesday.

“It is our belief that these phenomena reflect a rising temperature trend.”

On average, Tokyo’s cherry trees reach full bloom on April 2; this year the cherry blossoms peaked on March 22.

Of the 58 officially designated “observation cherry trees” across Japan, 24 began to flower at the earliest date on record, the agency said. 14 also reached full bloom in record time.

Most of these designated trees are of the best-known and beloved Yoshino variety, known for its white-pink flowers that bloom for about two weeks then fall in showers of small confetti-like petals.

Scholars who have studied ancient Japanese poems and historic records say cherry blossoms of other wild varieties have also appeared earlier over centuries.

Japan’s Sakura or cherry-blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.

It is traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, organised beneath the trees.

But this year, gatherings have been discouraged to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

People ride boats to view the cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo. [Philip Fong/AFP]
People ride boats to view the cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo. [Philip Fong/AFP]
Advertisement
People walk near trees covered with cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Meguro River. [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
People walk near trees covered with cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Meguro River. [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
A woman dressed in Japanese traditional kimono poses with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
A woman dressed in Japanese traditional kimono poses with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
On average, Tokyo's cherry trees reach full bloom on April 2; this year the cherry blossoms peaked on March 22. [Philip Fong/AFP]
On average, Tokyo's cherry trees reach full bloom on April 2; this year the cherry blossoms peaked on March 22. [Philip Fong/AFP]
A man takes a picture of his dog in front of cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo. [Philip Fong/AFP]
A man takes a picture of his dog in front of cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo. [Philip Fong/AFP]
Of the 58 officially designated "observation cherry trees" across Japan, 24 began to flower at the earliest date on record. [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
Of the 58 officially designated "observation cherry trees" across Japan, 24 began to flower at the earliest date on record. [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
Advertisement
People look at cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo. [Philip Fong/AFP]
People look at cherry blossoms at Inokashira Park in Tokyo. [Philip Fong/AFP]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Displaced people queue for food at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

In Pictures: Mozambique town deserted after ISIL attack

Men keep an eye on the sea at the port of the Paquitequete neighbourhood where sailing boats are expected to arrive with people displaced from the coasts of Palma and Afungi after attacks by armed groups. [Alfredo Zuniga/AFP]

In Pictures: Rubbish scavengers seek access to COVID-19 vaccine

Isaac Kivai scavenges recyclable materials for a living at Dandora, the largest rubbish dump in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, Sunday, March 28, 2021. He wears a protective medical suit he and his friends had found in the rubbish. The waste pickers say the gear protects them from the weather during the rainy season. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

In Pictures: India celebrates Holi as COVID cases surge

Men covered in coloured powder take a selfie as they celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in Amritsar, Punjab. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
Most Read

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

US, Philippines discuss Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

Chinese vessels, believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef within the Philippine exclusive economic zone on Saturday [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]

Myanmar facing ‘bloodbath’, UN envoy tells Security Council

The UN envoy of Myanmar is calling on the Security Council to take urgent action to prevent a 'bloodbath' in the Southeast Asian nation [AFP]

No water for apple orchards amid illegal mining of Kashmir rivers

Illegal mining is threatening the livelihood of thousands of poor families in Indian-administered Kashmir [Jehangir Ali/Al Jazeera]